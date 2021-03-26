Maddie & Tae's 'Woman You Got' Out Now

Multi-Platinum-selling country duo Maddie & Tae release "Woman You Got" today. The brand-new track, written by Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr along with Laura Veltz and Mark Holman, is light-hearted fun as the singers reveal their "imperfections" using humor and charm while still showcasing their often-celebrated signature harmonies. The new tune impacts country radio April 19.

"This song is the most autobiographical song we have ever written," says Maddie. "Our hope is that this song is an anthem for all our fans, male and female!"

"Woman You Got" is the first new song from the award-winning pair since last year's holiday project, We Need Christmas, and their critically acclaimed album, The Way It Feels. The Way It Feels received widespread praise from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, NPR, People, Rolling Stone, The Tennessean, The Washington Post and more, and it includes Maddie & Tae's standout Platinum-selling No. 1 hit and one of Billboard's Top 10 Country Songs of 2020, "Die From A Broken Heart."

Maddie & Tae were also recently announced as CMA Foundation Artist Ambassadors. The duo will work with students and teachers on the value and positive influence of music, share experiences about their journey in the music industry, and help further the CMA Foundation and its mission to provide equitable opportunities and access to music education for students across the country.

Listen to "Woman You Got" here: