Maddie & Tae's WE NEED CHRISTMAS Out Oct. 23

This will be their first-ever holiday release.

Platinum-selling duo Maddie & Tae announce their first ever holiday release, We Need Christmas, available Oct. 23. The six-track project features two originals, "Merry Married Christmas" and title track "We Need Christmas," plus beloved holiday favorites including "This Christmas," "Holly Jolly Christmas," "O Come All Ye Faithful," and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

Limited edition We Need Christmas merchandise and autographed memorabilia are available now for pre-order at weneedchristmas.maddieandtae.com.

"We are so proud of this project and loved recreating some of our favorite Christmas classics as well as write some of our own," say Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr. "Making We Need Christmas was such a bright spot for us this year and we hope this project brings a little joy and peace to our fans during this difficult year."

Christmas came early for Maddie and Tae as they unwrapped what they had assumed to be props at the We Need Christmas photo shoot to find personalized plaques celebrating the official RIAA Platinum certification for "Die From A Broken Heart," the duo's recent No. 1 song at country radio.

We Need Christmas Track Listing:

1. This Christmas (Donny Hathaway, Nadine McKinnor)

2. Holly Jolly Christmas (Johnny Marks)

3. O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)

4. Merry Married Christmas (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Josh Kerr)

5. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) (Jeff Barry, Ellie Greenwich, Phil Spector)

6. We Need Christmas (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Matthew West, AJ Pruis)

