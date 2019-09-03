Mad Decent & Made Event Presents HIGHER GROUND with Diplo, Walker & Royce, Paul Woolford

Higher Ground is taking over The Brooklyn Mirage on Sunday, September 22. Curated by Mad Decent, the night of house music will feature Diplo, Walker & Royce, Paul Woolford, Huxley, Golf Clap, SIDEPIECE, Dateless, LP Giobbi, Anden, Fundido and Lukewarm. Tickets available HERE.

Named after Diplo's recent deep house-inspired Higher Ground EP and corresponding new house imprint, Higher Ground is a platform to showcase both established and up-and-coming talent in house music, and a new home for Diplo's own house tracks and collaborations. Aiming to transcend a singular sound or subgenre, Higher Ground represents everything from tech-house to deep/melodic house, lo-fi to Afro-infused house, and everything in between.

"House is where it all came from. Everything we know and love as dance music today started with the masters in Chicago & Detroit almost forty years ago," Diplo says. "The genre has always been incredibly important to me, and Higher Ground is our homage to the legends and opportunity to champion new sounds and artists from around the world pushing the genre forward."

The first Higher Ground label release is a double-single by Brooklyn-based house duo and September 22 performers Walker & Royce titled "Rave Grave," out tomorrow (Sept. 4) and available for pre-order here. Look for other upcoming offerings from label-boss Diplo and mysterious new duo SIDEPIECE.





