Machine Gun Kelly's MAINSTREAM SELLOUT LIVE to Premiere in Theaters

On Saturday, May 13, genre-bending, platinum-selling artist Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) will bring his sold-out hometown Cleveland, Ohio performance from 2022's "Mainstream Sellout Tour" to movie theaters worldwide via Trafalgar Releasing.

Directed by Sam Cahill (Hulu's Life in Pink), the film is the first full length feature from the recently launched multimedia and music imprint Floor 13. Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era boasts a ton of hits and fan favorites from his extensive career/set list including "Bloody Valentine," "lonely," "el diablo," "my ex's best friend," "Till I Die," "I Think I'm OKAY," and more.

This one night only cinema event will also treat fans to behind-the-scenes moments from the sold-out world tour.

Tickets for Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland are on sale here. Visit the ticketing site for ticketing and the most up-to-date information about participating theaters globally.

Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing said, "Machine Gun Kelly's remarkable journey from Cleveland to meteoric superstardom and back to where it all began gives us an unfiltered look at the emotion and rawness of coming home. We are so lucky that this moment was captured so it can be shared with fans across the globe."

In 2022, Machine Gun Kelly embarked on a massive 52 concert run across arenas in North America and Europe which concluded with a headline dominating, once in a lifetime hometown performance at FirstEnergy Stadium to a capacity crowd of 50,000. MGK's sell-out concert marked the first and only Ohio native to sell out the largest venue in the city and home of the NFL's Cleveland Browns.

About Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly is a Grammy-nominated artist who is an atomic force in music, entertainment, film and fashion. In 2020, the Cleveland, Ohio native eclipsed genre expectations releasing a Rock/Pop Punk album, the widely acclaimed Tickets to My Downfall. The platinum album topped the Billboard 200 and became his first No. 1 effort.

Tickets to My Downfall landed 18 tracks on the Hot Rock Songs chart and spawned two No. 1 songs on the alternative side with "bloody valentine" and "my ex's best friend," which both went platinum. In 2022 he followed with Mainstream Sellout, his second album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 cementing his status as a chart-topping artist.

The album was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album" and was supported with a sold-out stadium and arena North American and Europe tour. As of 2022, MGK has had a record 45 entries on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, the most among any solo artist. For his contributions to music, he was named as one of 2022's Time 100 Next, a list honoring the emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership.

The genre-bending icon has amassed numerous awards over his career including "US Artist About to Go Global" at the 2012 MTV EMA's, MTV's 2012 "Breaking Woodie" Award, 2013 "Woodie of the Year" beating out A$AP Rocky, Fun, Grimes and Kendrick Lamar, "Favorite Rock Artist" for the 2021 and 2022 AMAs, "Top Rock Album" and "Top Rock Artist" for the 2021 and 2022 Billboard Music Awards, 2020 and 2021 MTV VMA's for "Best Alternative Video," a 2021 iHeart Radio Award for "Alternative Rock Album of the Year" and 2022's "Alternative Artist of the Year."

He's appeared on Saturday Night Live, The Voice, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show With James Corden, Ellen, The Kelly Clarkson Show, BET's 106 And Park, Good Morning America, The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and several other programs and award shows.

Photo: @samcahill