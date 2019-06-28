Mac Powell and the Family Reunion Release New Song WHOO!

This summer, Mac Powell and the Family Reunion will release their full-length debut album Back Again on July 26th via Thirty Tigers. Led by the former lead singer of Grammy-winning, multi-platinum selling group Third Day, the new band is southern roots and American rock. It's a collection of foot-stomping, hand-clapping tunes that pay tribute to Mac's early musical inspirations from his childhood, including Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Jim Croce to name a few. Today they released their new single "Whoo!", a crafty singalong featuring country music legend Craig Morgan.

Parade Magazine stated, "'Whoo!' will get you ready for a bit of partying, hanging on the bay or whatever else strikes your fancy. Joyful and high energy, it's the perfect song for summer."

"Whoo!" is the follow-up to the group's debut single "Back Again," a country rock travelogue that captures the group's dynamic live presence. Billboard called it "a blend of country, rock and gospel, brought to life with Powell's gritty, soulful voice."

"Like most people, I grew up listening to my Mom and Dad's record collection," said Powell. "There was singer-songwriter stuff, some country and southern rock. I always liked artists like Creedence Clearwater Revival, James Taylor, The Eagles, or even the Stones, who weren't country per se, but who sometimes leaned more towards that sound. That's what was stirring my mind and my spirit."

To that end, he formed Mac Powell and the Family Reunion after Third Day's final shows in 2018, utilizing musical "brothers" who had been recording and playing live with him in support of his other solo projects, including his 2012 self-titled debut and 2014's Southpaw. Recorded in Atlanta with producer/musical director Jason Hoard, Powell and his bandmates purposely kept a raw edge to the record. The result is a welcome looseness and down-home charm to Back Again that finds the band equally comfortable between gentle ballads and hand-clapping, toe-tapping country pop.

To further support the record, Powell and band plan on hitting the road this fall. In the meantime, catch them next month for a special hometown release show in Marietta, GA followed by Nashville's Grand Ole Opry. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.macpowellandthefamilyreunion.com/tour.

Record Release Shows:

07/25 - Marietta, GA @ The Strand Theater

07/26 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry





