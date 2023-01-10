MUNA Announce 2023 North American Headline Tour

MUNA finished 2022 on yet another career high, with the trio topping year end lists including Billboard, Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, TIME Magazine, and the band was also named Consequence's Band of the Year. It was a fitting way to finish the year that saw them release MUNA, a career defining record and one that elevated them to new heights here in the US and around the world.

Now they are ready to take 2023 by storm, announcing a headline tour kicking off this spring and ending at Bonnaroo Music Festival. It will be a triumphant return for a band whose live show is known for its electricity and sincerity which The Atlantic called "joyful and glorious and wonderfully queer."

MUNA are also excited to be joining Taylor Swift for nine dates on her 2023 North American stadium tour. They recently covered Swift's classic "august" as part of their Spotify Singles Session at Electric Lady studio. Tickets to MUNA's headline tour go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10AM local time.

Additionally, MUNA will make their Australian live debut in March as headliners at Sydney World Pride. They will also join Lorde on her headline dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane as well as at the prestigious Adelaide Festival. All tour dates are listed below.

MUNA 2023 North American Tour Dates

April 17 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo *

April 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield *

April 26 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater *

April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle *

April 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore *

May 5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met *

May 6 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner *

May 8 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 *

May 12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

May 13 - Harrisburg, PA - XL At Harrisburg University *

May 14 - Toronto, ON - History *

May 16 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed *

May 17 - St. Paul, MN - The Palace Theatre *

May 19 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

June 16 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

Support from Nova Twins *

Australia Tour Dates

March 5 - Sydney, AUS - Sydney World Pride

March 8 - Brisbane, AUS - Riverstage #

March 10 - Melbourne, AUS - SMMB #

March 11 - Melbourne, AUS - SMMB #

March 13 - Sydney, AUS - Aware Super Theatre #

March 14 - Sydney, NSW - Aware Super Theatre #

March 16 - Adelaide, AUS - Adelaide Festival

# MUNA to support Lorde

Taylor Swift Dates

March 31 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium ^

April 30 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium ^

June 4 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field ^

June 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ^

July 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ^

July 8 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ^

July 14 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ^

July 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ^

^ MUNA to support Taylor Swift

UK Tour Dates

August 25 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

August 27 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival