MTS Management Group And Artists Nominated For 43 Josie Music Awards

Leading the pack for MTS are Pamela Hopkins (6 nominations) and Tom Tikka/The Impersonators (4 nominations).

May. 17, 2021  

The Josie Music Association has announced the nominees for "The 7th Annual JMA Awards," with another record-breaking year of submissions totaling 38,997 sent in during the open submission period between January 15 - April 30th.

MTS Management Group/MTS Records artists have received 43 nominations in this year's awards. Leading the pack for MTS are Pamela Hopkins (6 nominations) and Tom Tikka/The Impersonators (4 nominations). Other multiple-nominated MTS artists include Randy Seedorff (3), Cory M. Coons (3), Richard Lynch (3), Jeremy Parsons (2), Ashley Puckett (2), Davy Williamson (2), and Little Wretches (2). Rounding out the MTS nominees are Bill Abernathy, Ed Roman, John McDonough, Matt Westin, Psychopath Etiquette, Hollis Jordan, Billy Ray Rock, Darren Michael Boyd, Larry Jay, Walker's Cay, Gary Pratt, Nouhi's Nomad, and Nied's Hotel Band, each with 1 nomination. MTS received 3 nominations for Best Label, Best Management and Best Promotions company.

A complete list of nominations is available at https://www.josiemusicawards.com/official-2021-nominees.html Winners for "The 7th Annual JMA Awards" will be determined by a deciding panel.

The largest, independent, privately-owned, multi-genre, full production award show is planned for Saturday, September 18th. The two-day event will also include a Songwriters Round, Vocal Competition, and Pre-Party Concert Event on Friday, September 17th. All events to take place at The Country Tonite Theatre located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Many award presentations including Recognition Awards for Lifetime Career Achievement, Lifetime Musical Achievement, The Independent Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee, and The Independent Country Gospel Bluegrass Association Inductee. Tickets are available at https://www.josiemusicawards.com. The largest Day for the Independent Music Industry Talent.

The JMA Awards has been held in breathtaking venues over the years including The Schermerhorn Symphony Center (Nashville), The Nissan Stadium (Nashville), The Gaylord Opryland Springs Building (Nashville), The Dolly Parton Celebrity Theatre in Dollywood (Pigeon Forge), and The Country Tonite Theatre (Pigeon Forge). Performances and appearances over the years have included Bucky Covington (American Idol), Joanne Cash-Yates, Lulu Roman (Hee Haw), Reality Stars Ronnie and Amy (Lizard Lick Towing), Legendary Radio Personality Devon O'Day, Red Carpet Coverage by Casey Mason, along with many performances by American Idol and The Voice contestants.


