MÅNESKIN Announce Additional Dates & Venue Upgrades For North American Tour

In response to immediately sold-out shows for Måneskin's first headline tour of North America, the chart-topping Italian quartet at the forefront of a global rock resurgence are announcing a combination of additional new dates and venue upgrades to meet the overwhelming demand for their 2022/2023 LOUD KIDS TOUR.

"We are thrilled to announce that our shows in Seattle, San Francisco, Denver, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Washington DC, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, and Dallas SOLD OUT immediately. Due to the overwhelming demand, we are adding additional dates in San Francisco (November 4), Toronto (November 22), Philadelphia (November 29), and New York (December 3). Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM Local time.

Also due to demand, we are moving to larger venues in Miami (Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Café on December 9) and Houston (713 Music Hall on December 12). Tickets from the previous venues will be valid at the new ones. New tickets will be available today at 4 PM Local! - MÅNESKIN, via social media.

MÅNESKIN'S LOUD KIDS WORLD TOUR

31-Oct-22 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre (SOLD-OUT)

03-Nov-22 San Francisco, CA The Masonic (SOLD-OUT)

04-Nov-22 San Francisco, CA The Masonic (Added Show)

10-Nov-22 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

12-Nov-22 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

14-Nov-22 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium (SOLD-OUT)

18-Nov-22 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit (SOLD-OUT)

21-Nov-22 Toronto, ON History (SOLD-OUT)

22-Nov-22 Toronto, ON History (Added Show)

24-Nov-22 Montreal, QC MTELUS (SOLD-OUT)

26-Nov-22 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway (SOLD-OUT)

28-Nov-22 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia (SOLD-OUT)

29-Nov-22 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia (Added Show)

02-Dec-22 New York, NY Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom (SOLD-OUT)

03-Dec-22 New York, NY Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom (Added Show)

05-Dec-22 Washington DC The Anthem (SOLD-OUT)

07-Dec-22 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle (SOLD-OUT)

09-Dec-22 Miami, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Café (Venue Change)

12-Dec-22 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall (Venue Change)

13-Dec-22 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom (SOLD-OUT)

16-Dec-22 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Set to tour North America for the first time, MÅNESKIN is a critically acclaimed Italian four-piece-band that began busking on the streets of Rome as teenagers, and now just a few years later, are a razor tight group of captivating musicians widely hailed for being at the forefront of driving a worldwide resurgence of Rock music.

The past year has seen the band collect over 3 BILLION streams, while surging to #1 in numerous countries and across the Global charts of multiple digital platforms (including the #2 TikTok song of 2021). Within just 2 ½ months of their very first visit to The United States for landmark showcases at the BOWERY BALLROOM (NYC) and THE ROXY (LA), MÅNESKIN have skyrocketed from the massive support of social platforms, nationwide radio, an opening slot invitation from The Rolling Stones and multiple breakthrough TV appearances such as The Tonight Show, Ellen, The Voice & The American Music Awards.

This resulted in numerous and record-setting Billboard #1 chart placements, including "Top New Rock Band of the Year" and 2021's longest #1 run at Alternative radio. With no slowdown in sight, MÅNESKIN most recently made a global-trending debut appearance on Saturday Night Live, were announced as Coachella performers, and were hailed by The Los Angeles Times as: "America's New Favorite Rock Band."