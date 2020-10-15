MILCK Calls For Racial Justice With Powerful New Song and Video 'Somebody's Beloved'

Featuring Bipolar Sunshine.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter-activist MILCK,who first made waves with her global fight song "Quiet," continues to use music as a means to work towards social justice with her timely and powerful new song, "Somebody's Beloved" Ft. British singer-songwriter, Bipolar Sunshine. Written, produced, and recorded by MILCK amidst protests for Black Lives Matter, "Somebody's Beloved" chronicles the life-shattering effects of systemic racism in America.

In partnership with writer/director, Tom Shadyac and his Tennessee-based non-profit, One Family Memphis,which mentors Black creators through nature, recreation, filmmaking, and afterschool programs, MILCK created a heart wrenching narrative video that further amplifies the song's compelling message, honoring the lives lost to police brutality. The video's production team includes One Family Memphis mentees,Chris Dean, Elisha Jewell, Joshua Cannon, and Malik Martin. Watch the video, streaming now HERE.

"Somebody's Beloved" will be complimented by a "soul-cial action" and fundraising campaign along with charitable merchandise. somebodysbeloved.com has been created to help people find their place in the anti-racism movement through self-reflection, education, creativity, social action.

MILCK has launched the Somebody's Beloved Fund to directly benefit seven organizations. The primarily Southern-based organizations include BEAM: Black Emotional And Mental Health Collective, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, One Family Memphis, Dignity for Incarcerated Women, Freedom, Inc., SONG: Southerners on New Ground, and City Kicks-a partnership between City in the Community & Families Against Violence. Mostly founded by Black women-identified individuals, these organizations are based in principles of community and healing, and are building power around areas of racial justice, feminism, LGBTQ+ rights, criminal justice reform, and mental health.

Watch the video here:

