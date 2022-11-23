MIKANO Reveals 'Tell A Lie' From 'AKWA II'

Rap prodigy MIKANO today shares the latest video "Tell A Lie" from his raw and explosive EP AKWA II, mixed by Eestbound (Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Dicky). Directed by Ferina and produced by Incendie, "Tell a Lie" is a modern poem about honesty and human relationships.

The video puts into images the MIKANO's reflections on "Tell a Lie" through three touching scenes of everyday life. Speaking on the track MIKANO explains, " "Tell a Lie" is a testimony about our own wrong behaviours. Because sometimes we feel compelled to move and speak falsely, sometimes we deceive our loved ones but cannot face the inconvenient yet undeniable truth. It's an essay on how everybody ends up lying.

In various ways, forms and intentions. But in the end, we can still love and trust each other. It's deeply human to feel pressured by your own mistakes. It's human not to forgive. It's ok to feel sorry. It's all part of being vulnerable.

MIKANO'S AKWA trilogy is named after a district in Douala, Cameroon where MIKANO is originally from. Having lived in the four corners of the world during the first part of his life, at the age of 17, his family settled down in Paris, where he began to compose and write. Drawing inspiration from his experiences and travels, MIKANO subtlety digests and dilutes all of the influences which formed him as an artist in order to create something unique.

The AKWA trilogy follows MIKANO's 2018 release, Blind Man Dreams and 2020's Melting Balloons, which both put him on the radar of the French and international music industry and positioned him as an artist who crossovers genres.

