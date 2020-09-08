MAX Taps BBNO$ for New Single 'Working For The Weekend'

Listen to the new single below!

Multiplatinum Sony recording artist MAX has joined forces with Vancouver-based new wave rapper bbno$ for his latest single "Working For The Weekend." The song-produced by indie pop heavyweights AJR-is available on all streaming platforms today and is the latest track off MAX's highly-anticipated forthcoming sophomore album Colour Vision out September 18.

MAX said of AJR producing the track:

"I've been friends and have toured with AJR for years. We've been in the trenches together and fighting for our dreams for a long time through a ton of ups and downs. It's been amazing to root for each other and watch each other grow, including them doing a song with me on my last album called 'Home.' We wrote 'Working For The Weekend' together as an ode and love song to hard work."

MAX said of having bbno$ featured on the track:

"I asked my friend bbno$, who's also a hard-core hustler, to add his story to the song and we went back and forth on his verse on a Saturday (when we were both supposed to be taking a day off) until it was perfect. The irony is beautiful. It's the late nights, the early mornings, the never being able to turn it off and constantly thinking of ways to grow when you're doing what you're the most passionate about."

"Working For The Weekend" follows the announcement of the Colour Vision tracklist, which confirmed MAX reuniting with K-pop sensation Suga of BTS on the upcoming single "Blueberry Eyes." The two previously teamed up on "Burn It" off Suga's latest mixtape D-2 by Agust D.

Colour Vision will also feature MAX's previously released collaborations "Missed Calls" ft. Hayley Kiyoko, "Checklist" ft. Chromeo and "Love Me Less" ft. Quinn XCII. The latter is certified Gold in the US, reached No. 17 on Top 40 radio and has accumulated over 170 million streams worldwide. See below for full tracklisting.

