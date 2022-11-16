MATVEÏ Releases Final Installment In His 'TALES_FOR_NIGHTCLUBS EP' Series

The Paris-based producer and DJ MATVEÏ is thrilled to share "MY MIND", from his EP TALES_FOR_NIGHTCLUBS_III now out in full today. With a Kaytranada-esqe jazzy production style built around a catchy vocal sample, MATVEÏ describes "MY MIND" as a "cozy house jam - just in time for fall".

This track is the final song to be released from the TALES_FOR_NIGHTCLUBS EP series, which showed the producer exploring different styles and approaches to house music across 3 EPs released in 2022, with the 3rd and final EP out today via Kitsuné Musique.

The release of "MY MIND'' follows previous EP singles "SUEÑO" and "DO MAR" (meaning "the ocean" in Portuguese). "DO MAR" yet another song in his catalog (following tracks such as "IPANEMA", "SAUDADE", and "VOCES") that explores Brazilian music in a house register, taking a more laid back approach to dancefloor ready sounds that MATVEÏ imagined as "a perfect tune for a late-night swim somewhere on a lost beach."

By contrast, "'SUEÑO' is "a club banger for the ladies. The beat is heavily tribal infused and is meant to be blasted at the club full force." Utilizing a New Orleans bounce vocal snippet - a repeated refrain of "break it, break it, bounce move with the booty booty bounce" - this track is a perfect example of the way MATVEÏ is able to blend styles of dance music from around the world and fold them seamlessly into his unique POV and high level of technical craftsmanship.

Across the three TALES_FOR NIGHTCLUBS EPs, MATVEÏ has explored the far extremes of his sound: from the more laid back tunes of the first EP to the more slamming tech house style of the second; with this final EP elegantly splitting the difference between the two. With pulsating house beats, infectious vocal samples, and an increased emphasis on folding in influence from latin American rhythms, this final EP in the series shows the producer rounding into peak form.

Brought up on a steady diet of French hip-hop, house, and bass, the producer blends an exciting cocktail of house and urban club sounds, drawing inspiration from Kaytranada, Disclosure, Metro Boomin, Baauer and Sam Gellaitry. Lauded as a key figure in a new generation of French electronic talent, MATVEÏ's trajectory is on the rise.

Since his first EP, he has amassed millions of streams on Spotify, and has had his tracks supported by DJs including Martin Garrix, Don Diablo, Hardwell, Tiësto, Todd Edwards, Greg Salto, Vladimir Cauchemar, Habstrakt, Claptone, Solomun, Dixon, Myd, The Magician, kryptogram, Sinego, and more

Speaking on the TALES_FOR_NIGHTCLUBS trilogy as a whole, MATVEÏ reflects: "TALES_FOR_NIGHTCLUBS is a rough and experimental series of sonic stories set to release - throughout 2022 - as an EP trilogy."

The first installment in the series of EPs, entitled TALES_FOR_NIGHTCLUBS was released in March, with the second EP released in July. The goal of each EP is to to highlight a different approach and style of MATVEÏ's infectious club music. Some tracks from the trilogy like "ENTROPY/" are oriented more towards slamming peak time techno and tech house, while the previously shared singles "NOSTALGIA*" + "HIGHS&LOWS" aim for a more bubbly and laid back house sound that still packs a punch in the low end.

The TALES_FOR_NIGHTCLUBS_III EP is out in full today via Kitsuné Musique. Listen to the new EP here: