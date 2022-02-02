MØ Announces The Motordrome Experience Presented Exclusively On Moment House

Today, Danish singer-songwriter MØ has announced The Motordrome Experience, an exclusive cinematic performance presented via the premium social live media platform Moment House on March 2nd and March 3rd (depending on territory).

The Moment was filmed at her October 2021 show at the Den Grå Hal in Christiania, Copenhagen and features a unique stage design in partnership with MØ's Live Creative Director, Rob Sinclair (Tame Impala, Shania Twain, Zara Larsson). For this unique one-time performance, MØ has transformed her favorite venue into the Motordrome, inviting fans to step inside of her creative vision for the album.

The exciting, dynamic Moment will find MØ performing songs from her latest album, Motordrome, for the first time, alongside career-spanning hits. As a celebration for the release of the record, MØ is bringing the complete live experience to fans around the world who weren't able to see her return to the stage in person.

MØ's Moment will be broadcasted to various territories around the world including North and South America, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, and the UK, Europe and Africa. Please see below for livestream dates and times by territory. Fans will also be able purchase exclusive merch such as T-shirts, totes, pins, and stickers. Tickets are on sale now here.

Last week, MØ released her highly anticipated third album, Motordrome. To celebrate, she shared the video for the new track, "New Moon," directed by London based multi-visual design duo Fa and Fon that finds her confronting her fears head on in an epic battle scene. Watch the video now here.

Motordrome is MØ's first body of work since 2018's much lauded Forever Neverland, which saw her touring the world off the back of its success. The record features previously released tracks "Brad Pitt"-which Stereogum called "one of the best '80s synth-pop updates" in recent memory-"Goosebumps"-which FLOOD praised as a "a sincere love song that blossoms into sexy synth-rock"-"Live to Survive" and "Kindness."

To bring the record to life, she enlisted friends and longtime collaborators Caroline Ailin (Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding) and Noonie Bao (Halsey, Charli XCX, Carly Rae Jepsen) to help flesh out the songs, with further songwriting and production from a close circle including Ariel Rechtshaid (Haim, Vampire Weekend, Adele), Jam City (Olivia Rodrigo, Troye Sivan), S.G. Lewis (Dua Lipa), Linus Wiklund and Yangze.

Motordrome's title came from a conversation MØ had with her mother about her battles with anxiety-the panic and intrusive thoughts called to mind the dødstrome, an old carnival trick in which a stuntperson rides a motorcycle around the vertical walls of a motordrome at death-defying speeds. The making of the album proved to be MØ's escape from this deepening spiral, although the album is very much a document of a person-in-progress. While there is a strong sense of empowerment and of brighter days ahead, it also serves as a reminder that everyone has to deal with their own dødstrome-that there is no perfect remedy for life's struggles, and that's OK.

Additionally, she returns to the road this month with a run of special dates in Europe and North America through July.

MØ, born Karen Marie Ørsted, is a Danish vocalist, songwriter and producer. She has released two widely acclaimed albums, 2014's No Mythologies to Follow and 2018's Forever Neverland, praised for their unique perspective and rich songwriting. She has toured the world over, played every major festival and collaborated with Charli XCX, Jack Antonoff, Cashmere Cat, Noah Cyrus, Major Lazer (on "Lean On," one of the most successful songs of all time) and a number of others.