Lynda Carter Shares Epic Dave Audé Remix of 'Human and Divine'

Lynda Carter, world renowned entertainer, singer-songwriter, producer, EMMY-winning star of TV and film and overall superhero, has made one of her fiercest moves yet collaborating with GRAMMY Award-winning producer/DJ Dave Audé (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande).

They're gearing up for the release of a two-track multi-single of his epic remix of her poignant and striking song "Human and Divine." One of the most emotionally resonant songs of her career (and an epic in its own right), the recent single reflects the inspirational love of her husband, but it's also a connection to strength and the love found in the powerful female characters in Wonder Woman.

Audé has worked his trademark magic on the track taking the rich basso profundo moments and heroic chorus of the original and created a glorious beat-driven masterpiece.

Says Carter: "I'm in awe of what Dave Audé can do with a song and I'm thrilled and flattered that he connected with it instantly. He took me on a new musical journey that I am sooo in love with--it makes me want to go out to a club and let my Divine side loose on the dancefloor!"

Adds Audé: "When Lynda Carter called me to remix 'Human and Divine,' I knew I had to do something that lived up to the larger-than-life persona we all know and love. I was super excited to do something epic and at the same time keeping the spirit of the original. Immediately I felt a James Bond goes to the club vibe, so I ran with that and made sure that there were plenty of dramatic moments in the remix. I don't think I ever could have imagined the end result and the journey it took to create this one was one I won't soon forget."

Best known for winning our hearts as TV's Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter is an accomplished singer who has performed to rave reviews before sell-out crowds around the world. In addition to her long acting career, Lynda has the distinction of producing and starring in five highly rated network television specials for CBS, several of which were Emmy Award nominated. She has appeared onstage with many of the world's most popular performers including Tom Jones, Ray Charles, Kenny Rogers, George Benson and Ben Vereen.

Lynda made her professional singing debut at age 14 in Scottsdale, Arizona and after a short stint travelling on the road with bands, found herself in Hollywood and outdistanced hundreds of other actresses for the part of Wonder Woman, a character she infused with such depth and humor that it has become one of the most indelible characters in television history. Her fame led her to becoming 'the face' of Maybelline Cosmetics, and she remained Maybelline's top model for over a decade.

But her roots remained with her music. "Singing is my soul." says Lynda. "I was on the road performing in my teens and traveled from the Catskills to Las Vegas and from San Francisco to the saloons in Texas.". An engaging storyteller, she takes her audiences now on a journey where her life and story intertwine.

Her recent releases include the 2021 EP Unexpected and her latest single, the original pop ballad "Human and Divine." Produced by her long-time record producer Kyle Lehning, the song is nothing less than an epic with themes of love, strength and inspiration in her life resonating throughout.

Lynda is currently recording new songs for release in the summer of 2022.

Though Lynda continued to act in films and television, when she had her children, she left the road to raise her family. She returned to live performing in 2005 appearing on the London stage with an acclaimed star turn as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago. In 2007 Lynda began touring again in venues across the country with her band of Nashville All-Stars. Lynda has brought her concerts to major theaters across the country including The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC and Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Although she released an album Portraits in the '70s, she once again started recording and released her first new CD At Last in 2010 which dropped at No. 6 on the Billboard charts. This was followed by Crazy Little Things in 2011 and Red, Rock n' Blues in 2018. In recent years she has starred as the character Magnolia in the Fallout 4 video game series, writing and performing original songs that were nominated for NAVGTR awards. All of her music is available digitally wherever music is streamed and sold.

Lynda was seen in the CW hit series Supergirl as the President of the United States and reprised her original role in the film Super Troopers 2. She also narrated the three-part series Epic Warrior Women for The Smithsonian Channel. In 2016 she was presented with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars and in 2018 was honored with her "Star" on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 2020 saw her special appearance in Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman '84.

Lynda is an avid supporter of many nonprofit organizations and causes for which she is well known: The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation and The Women's Alzheimer's Movement, The Coelho Center for Disability Law, Policy and Innovation, Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, Glaad, and The Harry Potter Alliance. Currently she is working with City of Hope and TGen to discover new drug therapies for myelofibrosis patients, and was just named to the Advisory Board of the Smithsonian American Women's History Museum.

Listen to the new single here: