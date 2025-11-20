Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt to Embark on a Co-Headline Tour

The run kicks off February 23 in Waterville, ME, and continues through March 12, concluding in Lansdowne, PA.
Four-time Grammy Award–winning singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett and singer-songwriter John Hiatt are joining forces for a special co-headline tour. The run kicks off February 23 in Waterville, ME, and continues through March 12, concluding in Lansdowne, PA.
Artist presale began Wednesday, November 19, followed by additional presales today (Thursday, November 20). The general on-sale starts Friday, November 21 at 10:00AM local time. For more information, visit here or here.
Mon, Feb 23 — Waterville, ME — Waterville Opera House
Tue, Feb 24 — Portland, ME — State Theatre
Thu, Feb 26 — Plymouth, MA — Plymouth Memorial Hall
Fri, Feb 27 — Groton, MA — Groton Hill Music Center
Sat, Feb 28 — Portsmouth, NH — The Music Hall
Sun, Mar 1 — Beverly, MA — The Cabot
Tue, Mar 3 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount
Wed, Mar 4 — Morristown, NJ — Mayo Performing Arts Center
Fri, Mar 6 — Reading, PA — The Santander Performing Arts Center
Sat, Mar 7 — Rutland, VT — The Paramount Theatre
Sun, Mar 8 — Port Chester, NY — The Capitol Theatre
Tue, Mar 10 — Rochester, NY — Kodak Center
Wed, Mar 11 — Troy, NY — Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Thu, Mar 12 — Lansdowne, PA — Lansdowne Theater
A singer, composer and actor, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, Lovett was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award and was named Texas State Musician. Earlier this year, he was honored with the International Trailblazer Award at the UK Americana Music Awards.
John Hiatt is a singer-songwriter who has released 26 solo albums, as well as an album with the group Little Village alongside Ry Cooder, Nick Lowe, and Jim Keltner. His most recent studio album, Leftover Feelings, is a collaboration with Dobro master Jerry Douglas, recorded at the historic RCA Studio B in Nashville. Over 400 of his songs have been recorded by artists ranging from Bonnie Raitt to Eric Clapton, and from B.B. King to Bob Dylan and Iggy Pop.
