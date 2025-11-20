Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt to Embark on a Co-Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Four-time Grammy Award–winning singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett and singer-songwriter John Hiatt are joining forces for a special co-headline tour. The run kicks off February 23 in Waterville, ME, and continues through March 12, concluding in Lansdowne, PA.

Artist presale began Wednesday, November 19, followed by additional presales today (Thursday, November 20). The general on-sale starts Friday, November 21 at 10:00AM local time. For more information, visit here or here.

TOUR DATES 2026:

Mon, Feb 23 — Waterville, ME — Waterville Opera House

Tue, Feb 24 — Portland, ME — State Theatre

Thu, Feb 26 — Plymouth, MA — Plymouth Memorial Hall

Fri, Feb 27 — Groton, MA — Groton Hill Music Center

Sat, Feb 28 — Portsmouth, NH — The Music Hall

Sun, Mar 1 — Beverly, MA — The Cabot

Tue, Mar 3 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount

Wed, Mar 4 — Morristown, NJ — Mayo Performing Arts Center

Fri, Mar 6 — Reading, PA — The Santander Performing Arts Center

Sat, Mar 7 — Rutland, VT — The Paramount Theatre

Sun, Mar 8 — Port Chester, NY — The Capitol Theatre

Tue, Mar 10 — Rochester, NY — Kodak Center

Wed, Mar 11 — Troy, NY — Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Thu, Mar 12 — Lansdowne, PA — Lansdowne Theater

About Lyle Lovett:

A singer, composer and actor, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, Lovett was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award and was named Texas State Musician. Earlier this year, he was honored with the International Trailblazer Award at the UK Americana Music Awards.

About John Hiatt:

John Hiatt is a singer-songwriter who has released 26 solo albums, as well as an album with the group Little Village alongside Ry Cooder, Nick Lowe, and Jim Keltner. His most recent studio album, Leftover Feelings, is a collaboration with Dobro master Jerry Douglas, recorded at the historic RCA Studio B in Nashville. Over 400 of his songs have been recorded by artists ranging from Bonnie Raitt to Eric Clapton, and from B.B. King to Bob Dylan and Iggy Pop.