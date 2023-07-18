Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt Return for New Run of Joint Tour Dates

General on-sale begins July 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 4 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour

Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt Return for New Run of Joint Tour Dates

Four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett is set for a new run of fall tour dates with renowned singer-songwriter John Hiatt.

Kicking off on October 2 at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City, the performances will feature arrangements of various Lovett originals from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June, which represent a more reflective side of Lovett’s present-day life. General on-sale begins July 21 at 10 a.m. local time, visit here to purchase tickets.

Whether touring with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend’s deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating artists in popular music. A full roundup of Lovett’s extensive run of North American dates can be found below.

Produced by Chuck Ainlay and Lovett, 12th of June was released last year on Verve Records. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the new album continues to highlight Lovett’s ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Of the album, The Wall Street Journal hails, “Few artists can bring all of these moods and sounds into one place and put a personal stamp on them all; Lyle Lovett does that.”

Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

LYLE LOVETT LIVE

July 18—West Kelowna, BC—Mission Hill Winery*
July 19—Calgary, AB—Jack Singer Concert Hall*
July 20—Edmonton, AB—Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium*
July 22—Bonner, MT—KettleHouse Amphitheater*
July 23—Billings, MT—Downtown Billings*
July 26—Huber Heights, OH—Rose Music Center at The Heights*
July 27—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE*
July 28—Lancaster, PA—American Music Theatre*
July 29—Providence, RI—Veterans Memorial Auditorium*
July 30—Hammondsport, NY—The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyards*
August 2—Plymouth, MA—Plymouth Memorial Hall*
August 3—Lowell, MA—Boarding House Park*
August 4—New Brunswick, NJ—State Theatre*
August 5—Vienna, VA—Wolf Trap-Filene Center*
August 6—Charlottesville, VA—The Paramount Theater*
August 8—Richmond, VA—Dominion Energy Center*
August 9—Durham, NC—Durham Performing Arts Center*
August 10—Charlotte, NC—Knight Theater*
August 11—Charleston, SC—Charleston Gaillard Center*
August 12—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall*
August 14—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium*
August 15—Knoxville, TN—Tennessee Theater*
August 16—Birmingham, AL—Alabama Theatre*
August 17—New Orleans, LA—Orpheum Theater*
August 19—Houston, TX—Hobby Center for the Performing Arts*
August 20—San Antonio, TX—Majestic Theatre*
August 21—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater*
August 22—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater*
August 23—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater*
August 24—Fort Worth, TX—Bass Performance Hall*
September 3—Santa Fe, NM—The Santa Fe Opera*
September 5—Tucson, AZ—Fox Tucson Theatre†
October 2—New York, NY—Carnegie Hall‡
October 3—Ithaca, NY—State Theatre of Ithaca‡
October 5—Wilmington, DE—The Grand Opera House‡
October 6—Westhampton Beach, NY—Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center‡
October 7—Collingswood, NJ—Scottish Rite Auditorium‡
October 8—Troy, NY—Troy Savings Bank Music Hall‡
October 10—Buffalo, NY—Kleinhans Music Hall‡
October 11—Kitchener, ON—Centre In The Square‡
October 12—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall‡
October 13—Ottawa, ON—National Arts Centre‡
October 14—Burlington, VT—The Flynn‡
October 16—Waterville, ME—Waterville Opera House‡
October 17—Portsmouth, NH—The Music Hall Historic Theater‡
October 20—Concord, NH— Capitol Center for the Arts, Chubb Theatre‡
October 22—Easton, PA— State Theatre Center for the Arts‡
*with his Large Band
†with his Acoustic Group
‡with John Hiatt
 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lucinda Williams Announces Dont Tell Anybody The Secrets Fall Tour Photo
Lucinda Williams Announces 'Don't Tell Anybody The Secrets' Fall Tour

Lucinda Williams has announced a fall tour in support of her critically acclaimed new album Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart (Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers). The “Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets” tour will be a multi-media experience with Williams sharing stories and anecdotes while performing songs from throughout her celebrated career.

2
beabadoobee Releases New Single the way things go Photo
beabadoobee Releases New Single 'the way things go'

“the way things go” follows Bea’s recent tour with Taylor Swift for The Eras Tour and is an airy, twinkling tune with a little sass that ultimately has acceptance at its heart and speaks to coming to terms with the cards life sometimes deals you. Watch the new music video now!

3
Kitchen Dwellers Announce 2023 Fall Tour Photo
Kitchen Dwellers Announce 2023 Fall Tour

Kitchen Dwellers have unveiled their 2023 fall tour.  The tour will kick off on October 11 in Burlington, VT and will wrap up with three nights in Denver which will include a special VIP-only show at Cervantes’ Otherside ahead of the Ogden Theater shows. The high-energy bluegrass fused rock, folk, and roots band that hails from Bozeman, MT.

4
Darren Criss to Perform at MPTF NextGen Summer Party Fundraiser Photo
Darren Criss to Perform at MPTF NextGen Summer Party Fundraiser

The NextGen Summer Party Host Committee includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Camilla Belle, Matt Bomer, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sherry Cola, Lana Condor, Colman Domingo, Janina Gavankar, Jason George, Max Greenfield, Harvey Guillén, Olivia Holt, Glen Powell, Harry Shum Jr., Tiffany Smith, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June PostponementX Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement
Six RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVDSix RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVD
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
LIFE OF PI
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CAMELOT
THE LION KING