Lydia Luce's New EP 'Garden Songs' Out Now

Just underneath the lush arrangements and spellbinding vocal melodies of Lydia Luce's latest output lies a story of human persistence-the idea that we'll carry on, letting hope and love guide us, in the face of an uncertain future.

The EP serves as a beacon of light for for those who are trying to wade their way through dark times sparked by recent societal events. Garden Songs is out now and fans can enjoy the immersive piece of art below.

Writing in such a picturesque setting helped Luce focus her attention on the world around her-quite literally in the case of the EP's first song, "Matter of Time." The summer before Luce landed on Orcas Island, the northwest suffered two brutal heat waves, and the extreme weather killed dozens.

It got Luce thinking about the cognitive dissonance of wanting to be present in this remarkable place while grappling with how the same area was deadly to so many during a bout of extreme weather. For a woman who grew up by the ocean, the mountainous water vistas reminded her of her smallness. It also helped to shrink her anxieties and ego down to a manageable enough size to not get in the way of simply writing a song.

Luce turned to her impending wedding for "Vow," which is the tale of the next step in a relationship that had been turbulent. The song lands on a moment of looking forward, Luce explains, to "what we've built together and all of our hard work in our relationship and also getting to be present and enjoy where we're at."

Another love is at the heart of "Air Castle"-that of Luce's great grandparents. Her father shared a book of their love letters, written between 1909 and 1920, while he was in California and she was in Georgia. The song captures how important it can be to feel like someone is in your corner, seeing the best of you and rooting for your triumph.

The EP ends with the beautiful "Yellow Dawn," summing up the feeling that propelled the writing and creation of Garden Songs. Persistence, in love and living, is a choice Luce continues to make, and the fruits of her carrying-on are on full display through this gorgeous musical window into her life.

Catch Lydia Luce On Tour

June 29 - Waldoboro, ME - The Waldo Theater

June 30 - Plymouth, MA - The Spire

July 1 - Cape Cod, MA - The Cape Cod Cultural Center

July 2 - Portsmouth, NH - Music Hall

July 6 - Bristol, CT - Acousticool

July 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

July 29 - Nashville, TN - Third Man Records Blue Room