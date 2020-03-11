Lunar Vacation Release New Single 'Unlucky'

Atlanta band Lunar Vacation have self-released just two EPs while still in college and have already sold out venues in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Austin and New York. Today, they released their latest single "Unlucky" which premiered via The FADER. The track is available to stream now. Listen below.

"Unlucky" was recorded with producer Dan Gleason (Grouplove) and engineer T.J. Elias who will also be working on their forthcoming full length album.

Of the song, lead singer Grace Repasky says "Unlucky was the first song that stuck after around five months of not writing anything that I was happy with. In March of 2019, I was feeling really discouraged with music, was having trouble with some relationships and got cheated on. Looking back, I definitely wrote it in a mindset of self pity and wallowing in sadness, but the song has changed meaning over time. The song wasn't fully finished until October of that year, which gave me time to really think about what I wanted to say with it. But now, I feel it's more about reflecting on things that happen in your life and how to grow from it, realizing that you aren't the only one who goes through s. Even though it may feel like nothing is going right for you, everything happens for a reason and it shapes you to grow."

In addition to the new single, Lunar Vacation has announced a run of spring tour dates with Manchester Orchestra as well as a performance at Shaky Knees. See below for a full run down.

Listen to "Unlucky" below.

U.S. TOUR DATES:

4/23 - Columbia, SC - The Senate*

4/24 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal*

4/25 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall*

5/2 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl (Shaky Knees Late Night Show)^

5/3 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival

6/11 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

*with Manchester Orchestra

^with Durand Jones & the Indications

Photo Credit: Violet* Teegardin





