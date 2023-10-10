Lulu Simon To Support EMEI On Upcoming US Fall Tour

Lulu Simon will be releasing her brand-new single “Stay” on Friday, November 10th, 2023.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Lulu Simon To Support EMEI On Upcoming US Fall Tour

Self-proclaimed “sensitive-pop” artist Lulu Simon is thrilled to announce that she will be supporting EMEI on her upcoming US tour this fall. Lulu will be joining the tour starting on November 2nd in Toronto, with dates to follow in New York, Boston, Chicago, Denver, before wrapping in Los Angeles on November 19th. For a full list of shows, please see below or visit: https://laylo.com/itsemei/m/DvvKX.

Speaking on going on tour Lulu shares, "I’m psyched to join EMEI on her tour, I think she’s got a really unique sound and style and I feel incredibly lucky to be in her orbit. I’m so excited for this opportunity, I can’t wait to hit the road with her and slay.”

Additionally, Lulu Simon will be releasing her brand-new single “Stay” on Friday, November 10th, 2023. On the new single Lulu shares, “Stay was inspired by my deep love for drama and maximalist pop. I wanted to write a song that described the push and pull you feel when a relationship ends, with all of the longing, blame, and delusion on full display." Fans can pre-save the new track now at https://ffm.to/lulusimonstay.

About Lulu Simon:

On her 6th birthday, Lulu Simon blew out her candles and wished that she wrote “Lucky” by Britney Spears. While the universe couldn’t make that happen, it was clear to Lulu as she grew up that she was destined to write songs and make music. 

Influenced by modern artists such as Carly Rae Jepsen and Kim Petras, Lulu is able to fill a space in the current pop scene by bringing a singer-songwriter mentality to big pop productions. With Rolling Stone acclaiming her music as “the type of synth-heavy anthems that are needed for a perfect summer soundtrack,” Lulu is poised for success.

Last year, Lulu released her sophomore EP Muscle Memory, which featured five brand new songs perfect for screaming at the top of your lungs alone in your car. Muscle Memory outlines what Lulu would describe as a snapshot of her experience of going through the stages of grief after losing a relationship. For more information on Lulu Simon, please visit: https://lulusimon.com/



