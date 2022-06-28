Lukka Returns With 'Wisdom Of The Sun' To Announce New LP 'Something Human'

Lukka, the brainchild of German-born, New York City-based artist Franzi Szymkowiak, released her latest single + video, "Wisdom of the Sun" today to announce her sophomore album, Something Human, for an August 26. "Wisdom of the Sun" is a yin-yang ode to finding positivity in even the darkest of situations, almost Polyphonic Spree-ish in its triumphant, choral bliss. The video was directed by Simone Brillarelli.

Something Human speaks to both the head and the heart. At once an escapist psychedelic synth-rock odyssey and a timely shot of science-based spirituality, the 10-song LP wraps messages of oneness and self-determination inside multi-layered melodicism, cultured retro-electronica, and tastefully effected guitars. "Transmitting the message of love and oneness through music is very important to me," stated Szymkowiak.

In essence a solo project supported by a semi-fluid band, Lukka's sound is rooted in Franzi's early influences growing up near Dresden, Germany - the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, the Beatles, The Who, Led Zeppelin - and, more recently, David Bowie, early Brian Eno, Flaming Lips, and Deerhunter. Extensive busking and performing around the world included four years in Australia, where she embraced that region's new wave of psychedelic synth rock, including Tame Impala, Pond and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

Having honed her craft and up-close human connection with just a guitar and loop station in intimate venues in Australia, New Zealand, and Argentina, Franzi relocated to New York City. There, the classically trained pianist joined post-punk quartet Clairaudience, before releasing her more rock-based debut as Lukka, Encounter, in 2018. A truly international affair completed by core members Ashley Gonzalez (bass), from Queens, and Australian-born drummer Simon "SiFi" Fishburn, Lukka's sound has since

evolved into something charmingly tuneful yet draped in swathes of delayed guitar and vintage synths.

"Writing songs is for me, in a way, a very spiritual process," Franzi explained. "Music brings me to a place where I can be at peace."

Recorded at Brooklyn's Transmitter Park Studio and co-produced by Franzi and Abe Seiferth (Guerilla Toss, Nation of Language) - who also engineered and mixed - Something Human's ten tracks traverse heady psychedelia, nostalgic '80s new wave, and experimental pop. Lukka's singular throughlines are Franzi's crystalline timbre, a disarmingly sunny pre-punk melodicism, and recurring lyrical themes exploring our role in the universe and the meaning in our lives.

But Something Human is far from frivolous flower-child ramblings. Rather, its inspiring messages of conscious, responsible togetherness are rooted in hard science and first-hand global experience.

"Traveling so much influenced me ... that we are really all the same," Franzi continued. "And if we would just work together collectively, we could live on a better planet."

Lukka will perform in New York City this Friday, July 1 at Pete's Candy Store (10pm) and August 5 at Rockwood Music Hall (10pm).

Watch the new music video here: