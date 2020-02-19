Luke Mones Will Play 'The Garage' in March

Berkshire Theatre Group is thrilled to present Luke Mones on Thursday, March 19 at 7:30pm at the Comedy Garage and Friday, Jack Waldheim & The Criminal Hearts on March 27 at 8pm at the Music Garage. Tickets are $5 with no fees to Luke Mones and $12 with no fees to Jack Waldheim & The Criminal Hearts.

The Garage is located in The Colonial Theatre lobby, and refreshments and snacks will be available at The Garage bar, for both events.

Luke Mones is a New York based comedian, writer and actor who can be seen on the upcoming season of HBO's Insecure. He was the host of a comedy news show for CBS's Inside Edition called The Breakdown, and he also co-wrote and starred in the Comedy Central digital series Genies. In 2019, he was named an Up Next comedian by Comedy Central.

Additionally, he has written material and made videos for the Howard Stern Show, and is frequently featured in videos on Funny Or Die, Elite Daily and CollegeHumor.

Luke has performed in festivals such as the New York Comedy Festival, Clusterfest, and the Laughing Devil Festival, where he won first place. He has also performed at dozens of colleges around the country and headlined Carolines Comedy Club as part of their "Breakout Artist" series. Luke's short "Early Decision" screened at the Cannes Film Festival, and his work has been written up in The AV Club, Tubefilter and The Huffington Post.

We suggest early arrival for this event. It is general admission, first come, first served.

Must be ages 16+ to attend the Comedy Garage.





