Luke Combs Wins Male Artist of the Year at ACM AWARDS

Luke Combs won two awards last night at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards: Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for his platinum-certified, global #1 record, What You See Is What You Get. Combs also performed his new song, "Better Together," from Nashville's Bluebird Café during the live awards broadcast. Watch the performance below.

The accolades add to an already momentous week for Combs, whose single, "Lovin' On You," reached #1 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart while also spending its third week atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Continuing his triumphant run at country radio, the song is Combs' ninth-consecutive #1 single-a first on Billboard's Country Airplay chart-as well as his eighth single to spend multiple weeks atop the chart and his sixth-consecutive,multi-week #1. Combs also kicked off the sixth season of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" this past Monday performing his song, "Six Feet Apart."

Moreover, Combs is nominated for six awards at the 54th CMA Awards including Entertainer of the Year and will release his new deluxe album, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, October 23 on River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. Pre-order/pre-save HERE. The extended edition will feature all 18 songs from What You See Is What You Get as well as five new tracks. Additional details to be announced soon.

Combs also recently made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-breaking Taylor Swift's previously held record at 24 weeks. The achievement comes as What You See Is What You Get topped the chart for the 25th time earlier this summer, while his triple-platinum, 2017 debut, This One's For You, has spent 50 non-consecutive weeks at #1-tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart with Shania Twain's Come On Over in 1997.

Watch the performance from last night here:

