Luke Combs And Miller Lite Come Together To Support Bartenders Nationwide

Luke Combs and Miller Lite are joining forces this Friday, May 1 for a special livestream concert to support out-of-work bartenders nationwide. Having previously planned on collaborating together during Luke's "What You See Is What You Get" tour, the pair are instead coming together virtually for a good cause. Fans can tune in to Luke's social channels at 7:00pm CT on Friday (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube) to watch the live show and enjoy a Miller Lite along with him (if you are 21+, of course). As part of the Miller Lite #VirtualTipJar campaign, fans are encouraged to show support by visiting virtual-tips.org.

"The bars and small clubs are where I got my start, so it hurts to see them and everyone else having to struggle the way they are," said Luke Combs. "I'm excited to partner with Miller Lite to raise some money for them, sing a few songs, and spread the love for my favorite beer with my fans!"

To support the bartenders and waitstaff nationwide that are affected by the pandemic, Miller Lite recently launched the #VirtualTipJar campaign to support the United States Bartender's Guild National Charity Foundation and its Bartender Emergency Assistance Program. Last month, the brand made the first "tip" for $1 million dollars.

"Luke is a longtime Miller Lite fan and we're so lucky to be able to partner with him," said Justine Stauffer, Senior Marketing Manager for Miller Lite. "When the tour got postponed, it was an easy to decision to come together to give back to our fans and raise awareness for bartenders and waitstaff in need during this time."





