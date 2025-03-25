Luke Bryan Reveals Full Lineup for Spring Dates of Farm Tour 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has announced the full line-up for his Farm Tour 2025 taking place for the first-time ever in California May 15-17. Tyler Hubbard, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson and DJ Rock will appear on all shows. Chayce Beckham will add to the line up on May 15 & 16. Tickets for these dates are on sale NOW at LukeBryan.com.

Farm Tour 2025 Dates

May 15 Atwater, California (Merced County) The Castle Airport

May 16 Clovis, California (Fresno County) The Ponds at Harlan Ranch

May 17 Shafter, California (Kern County) Sillect Farms

Since 2009, Luke has awarded 84 college scholarships to students of farming families who are attending the local college or university near the Farm Tour stops.

About Luke Bryan

During his career, Luke has amassed a total of 22.6 Billion global streams, 11.5 Million global album sales and 55.5M track sales worldwide. He is the most digital single RIAA certified country artist of all time with 96.5M digital single units and 18M album certified units for a total of 114.5M. Luke was honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most streamed artists in their 20-year history. He’s garnered 31 No. 1 singles, 17 of those Luke co-wrote, and he’s accumulated 57 total weeks spent at No. 1 during his career.

Luke has hosted the ACM Awards five times and the CMA Awards four times and has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters and the ACM Lifting Lives Award honor because of his devotion to improving lives through the power of music.

Earlier this week, Luke was inducted into the Star Trail of Fame by The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to honor his profound impact over the years. The Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community.

