Lukas Graham Celebrates 7-Year Anniversary of '7 Years' With Special Live Rendition
Celebrating the 7-year anniversary of his hit debut single "7 Years," GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum artist Lukas Graham unveils a special live rendition of the track entitled "7 Years (Later) [Live]" out now via Warner Records . The video also pieces together some of his most memorable performances over the last 7 years.
Looking back on the track that launched his career, Lukas reflects, "It's the song that changed my life, and along the way the lives of countless others. You might think it gets boring to sing a song that many times, but quite the opposite. It's still as chilling to perform the song now as it was the first time in Flensburg, Germany in 2013. Back then it had just been written and we had no finished production for it, only a form. We decided to play it as an encore and the way the room went silent for the entire performance was an omen of what was to come."
The Danish superstar adds, "Music is supposed to be experienced live so as a 7-year anniversary celebration, we're releasing a live version of the song recorded this summer in Denmark. I'm honestly still amazed how people can sing all the lyrics to the song, I mean, there's no chorus. Just verse A and verse B. At the end of the day, I'm just grateful to have an audience and to be able to travel the world and play music after more than a decade on the road."
Since its release, "7 Years" has garnered 3X GRAMMY® nominations, is 7X certified platinum, accumulated over 3 billion global streams, and was the highest-selling single by a debut artist in 2016, solidifying Lukas Graham's status as one of the biggest breakout acts in music.
It catapulted the Danish superstar to sold-out tours around the world, received critical acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Billboard, and countless television performances, including The GRAMMY® Awards and the MTV Video Music Awards, where he was also nominated for "Best New Artist."
The song transformed Lukas' life into a whirlwind - a world away from his beginnings, born on a couch in Christiania, an impoverished quasi-commune located in the center of Copenhagen.
Currently, Lukas is gearing up to release his forthcoming LP, 4 (The Pink Album), due January 20, 2023. The album is Lukas' most authentic and reflective work to date. Pre-order/pre-save 4 (The Pink Album) HERE.
Listen to the new single here:
