Luis Mojica Presents 'Shaman Food,' Launches Winter East Coast Tour

Intriguing singer-songwriter Luis Mojica has released a live video for 'Shaman Food', a track from his second studio album 'How A Stranger Is Made', Filmed by Joel Patterson at Utopia Soundstage, Luis Mojica is joined by Evan Glen Adams on drums. Patterson also edited this videoe with sound recorded by Jeff Harrigfeld.



The new album features production from Mercury Prize winning producers David Baron (Bat For Lashes, Peter Murphy, Lenny Kravitz, The Lumineers) and Simone Felice (The Lumineers, Bat For Lashes, Dan Mangan), as well as mixing by three-time Grammy award-winning producer Justin Guip (Levon Helm).



Mojica's new long-play is intimate and empathic - a beautiful tapestry of piano-driven songs that quite intimately express his healing journey through shamanism, sexuality, trauma and ecstatic joy.



Not long ago Mojica revealed his new self-produced video for 'City Friends'. Earlier, he previewed the enchanting video for the first single 'The Ranger'.



'How A Stranger Is Made' features 11 piano-based songs that incorporate the wurlitzer, celesta, harpsichord, organ, saxophone, percussion and a rich texture of backing vocals that display Luis' wide 3+ octave vocal range.



This record follows Luis' journey into the deep parts of his mind and heart, as he faces and transforms unresolved pain into bliss and freedom. Sexuality, male identity, betrayal, love, and spirituality, particularly shamanism, are consistent themes on the record. The songs are very personal, as if taken from the artist's personal journals.



Mojica released his first studio album 'Wholesome' in August 2016 after two years of touring with the avant-garde cello band Rasputina. He toured this album, which features his unique style of live looped beat boxing and rich vocal harmonies, both as support for Rasputina and as headliner. The album's limited pressing sold out quite quickly and now is only available digitally.



A pianist and vocalist now based in Woodstock, New York, Mojica began developing his unique musical style in the crowded apartments and crumbling theaters of NYC's East Village. In 2012, he moved upstate to the mountains of the Hudson Valley, where he's become renowned for both his holistic healing work, as well as his musical compositions.



Piano-based, his songs blend his 3+ octave vocal range to create choir-like textures, as well as utilizing unusual character voices and harmonies that explore androgyny, spirituality, and unorthodox male identity. Mojica's music and sound esthetic is inspired by Leonard Cohen, Tori Amos, Patti Smith, Joanna Newsom and Kate Bush.



The scenario, filming and direction for this video were all handled by by Mojica himself. Video editing was performed by Joel Patterson at Mountaintop Studios in Petersburgh, NY. The accompanying video was written, filmed and directed by Kelly Merchant with editing and compositing by Fredo Viola. Merchant also took the photo for the cover artwork, while Viola designed it.



'How a Stranger is Made' is now available everywhere online, including Spotify, and also available directly from the artist via Bandcamp. Luis Mojica will be embarking on an East Coast tour in early 2020 in support of this album.

Listen to "Shaman Food" below.

TRACK LIST



01. Insane

02. Shaman Food

03. Invoked

04. Moon Men

05. Cowboys

06. De La Saint

07. Witch Love

08. City Friends

09. The Ranger

10. Queen Song

11. Stranger Song



ALBUM CREDITS



Written, arranged, and performed by Luis Mojica except 'Stranger Song' (written by Leonard Cohen)

'Queen Song' produced by Simon Felice & David Baron

'Cowboys' mixed by Fredo Viola

'Stranger Song' mixed, recorded and co-produced by Fredo Viola

Other songs mixed by Justin Guip

Piano and vocals recorded by Jason Sarubbi

Evan Glen Adams - drums

Caelan Manning - saxophone

Sister Ursuline - cello

Rebecca Moore - violin on 'The Ranger'

Anders Bostrom - flute

Al Romao - Percussion and arrangement on 'Witch Love'

Jason Sarubbi - bass & bass arrangements on 'The Ranger', 'Witch Love' and 'Invoked'

Mastering by Mike Tierney



UPCOMING TOUR DATES



Jan. 08 Brooklyn, NY - Gold Sounds

Jan. 09 Hamden, CT - The Cellar on Treadwell

Jan. 24 Piscataway, NJ - Radisson Hotel Piscataway-Somerset

Jan. 25 Somerville, MA - The Jungle Room

Jan. 31 Pittsburgh, PA - 222 Ormsby

Feb. 01 Frederick, MD - Cafe NOLA

Feb. 07 Burlington, VT - Radio Bean

Feb. 13 Buffalo, NY - Buffalo's Mohawk Place

Feb. 21 Toms River, NJ - The Clubhouse of Toms River





