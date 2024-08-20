Lucius Debuts New Song 'Old Tape' Featuring Adam Granduciel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed indie-pop band Lucius unveils their new single, “Old Tape,” featuring The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel. In conjunction with the release, the song’s official music video has also debuted, which features Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig alongside comedian, actor and musician Fred Armisen.

Of the track, the band shares, “﻿We wrote ‘Old Tape’ while working on new music at Danny’s studio in LA; we were discussing the loops we get stuck in, the rabbit holes our minds go down, even getting nerdy on epigenetics—the voices in our heads that might not be our own, and ultimately, how to quiet that noise and let it all go. We wanted to make something that was both driving and uplifting and no one does it better than The War on Drugs…so after building a landscape, we called our dear friend, Adam, to see if he’d lend his beautiful vocals and guitar. He graciously and enthusiastically accepted and it really brought the track to life. Produced and mixed by our longtime bandmate Dan Molad.”

“Old Tape” is filled with Lucius’ signature dream-pop sound and enticing harmonies and is the first preview of their forthcoming new studio album—slated for release in 2025. The track’s musical line-up includes Wolfe (vocals), Laessig (vocals, Juno 106), Granduciel (electric guitar, vocals), Molad (drums, rubber bridge guitar, electric guitar, bass, drum programming, moog matriarch, Juno 106, vocals), Peter Lalish (acoustic guitar, electric guitar) and Oliver Hill (piano, prophet 6).

Known for their electric live performances, Lucius will join The National and The War on Drugs on the road this fall, making stops at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Philadelphia’s TD Pavilion at the Mann, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, Chicago’s United Center, Denver’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Vancouver’s Rogers Arena and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl among many others. See below for full tour itinerary.

The release of “Old Tape” adds to a notable series of years for Lucius following the release of 2022’s album, Second Nature. Produced by Brandi Carlile and Dave Cobb, the record was released to overwhelming acclaim with the Los Angeles Times praising, “dazzling...Second Nature mines an ’80s-pop sound with lush synths and sleek disco grooves under the women’s laser-guided vocals,” while Variety declared, “with Second Nature…they’re no longer 20 feet or even a couple of yards from stardom, but re-claiming the spotlight for themselves” and Relix proclaimed, “stunning...a 10-song, smart-pop masterpiece.”

Most recently, Lucius celebrated the 10-year-anniversary of their debut album, Wildewoman, with the release of Wildewoman (The New Recordings)—an expanded version of the record that features new versions of the 12 original tracks, including collaborations with friends Carlile, Marcus Mumford and Devon Gilfillian. In addition to their work as Lucius, Wolfe and Laessig are among the most sought-after vocalists in popular music. The pair are members of Joni Mitchell’s famed “Joni Jam” and have graced songs by dozens of contemporary and legendary artists alike including Carlile (with whom they earned three Grammy nominations), The War on Drugs, John Legend, The Killers, Harry Styles, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Black Pumas, Jeff Tweedy, Ozzy Osbourne and more.

LUCIUS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

August 21—London, U.K.—Village Underground

August 22—Dublin, Ireland—Button Factory

September 12—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

September 13—New York, NY—Forest Hills Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

September 14—Mansfield, MA— Xfinity Center*

September 16—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion*

September 17—Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at The Mann*

September 19—Laval, QC—Place Bell*

September 20—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage*

September 21—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center*

September 22—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 24—Chicago, IL—United Center*

September 25—Sterling Heights, MI—Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre*

September 26—Madison, WI—Breese Stevens Field*

September 28—Denver, CO—Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*

September 29—Salt Lake City, UT—Granary Live*

October 1—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena*

October 2—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena*

October 3—Portland, OR—Moda Center*

October 5—Napa, CA—The Meritage Resort*

October 6—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre* (SOLD OUT)

October 7—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl*

*with The National and The War on Drugs

Photo credit: Piper Ferguson

Comments