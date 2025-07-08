Lucinda Williams to Embark on Fall West Coast Headlining Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three-time Grammy Award winner Lucinda Williams has announced a Fall West Coast headlining tour with her band that will kick off on September 25th in Solana Beach, CA. The run will include three nights at The Troubadour in Los Angeles before heading north to Portland, OR, Seattle, WA and ending on October 10th in Vancouver, BC.

Two of the West Coast dates will feature Williams’ “Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets: The Story Of A Life in Songs” performances. The multi-media music and storytelling experience features Williams performing some of her most beloved songs while sharing anecdotes and backstories with her audience about their inspirations and origins. Tickets are on sale now.

Williams and her band have just returned from a European tour and will be heading out on a July run as the special guest with Father John Misty that will begin on July 11th in Shelburne, VT and wrap up on July 26th at The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA. Williams and Co. will then join Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Wilco for three dates with the Outlaw Music Festival on August 1-3. Dates can be found below. Williams will travel to Australia for a tour that runs from August 26th – September 7th.

When not on tour, Williams has been spending much of her time in the studio in Nashville recording songs for her upcoming new album. No release date has been set yet, but fans can stay up to date here with news and updates.

Lucinda Williams & Her Band 2025 Summer Tour Date

July 11 – Shelburne, VT – The Green At Shelburne Museum *

July 12 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point *

July 13 – Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

July 15 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady Music Center *

July 17 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed *

July 19 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium

July 20 – Steamboat Springs, CO – Strings Music Pavilion

July 23 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater *

July 24 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

July 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre *

July 26 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre *

August 1 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater #

August 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC #

August 3 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion #

* As special guest with Father John Misty

# Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Wilco and Waylon Payne

Lucinda Williams & Her Band 2025 West Coast Headlining Tour Dates

September 25 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

September 26 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

September 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

September 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

September 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

October 7 – Portland, OR – Roseland

October 9 – Seattle, WA – 5th Avenue ^

October 10 – Vancouver, BC – The Vogue ^

^ "Don't Tell Anybody The Secrets" Show

Photo credit: Danny Clinch