Lucinda Williams Announces 'Don't Tell Anybody The Secrets' Fall Tour in Support of Highly Acclaimed New Album

The tour will kick off on October 7th at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 4 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour

Lucinda Williams Announces 'Don't Tell Anybody The Secrets' Fall Tour in Support of Highly Acclaimed New Album

Three-time Grammy Award winner Lucinda Williams has announced a fall tour in support of her critically acclaimed new album Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart (Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers). The “Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets” tour will be a multi-media experience with Williams sharing stories and anecdotes while performing songs from throughout her celebrated career.

The tour will kick off on October 7th at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and will include stops in St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago, Toronto, Boston and New York City. See a full list of tour dates below.

Following its June 30th release, Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart received high praise from the press in what many have referred to as a “comeback” album following Williams’ 2020 stroke. She was recently featured on CBS Sunday Morning and the subject of major features in Rolling Stone, Billboard, Paste, The FADER, SPIN and more.

Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart received very positive reviews that include The Wall Street Journal, NPR Music, Pitchfork, The Associated Press, No Depression and much more (See Highlights).

Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart was produced by Williams, Tom Overby, and Ray Kennedy, who also engineered. The album includes guest backing vocals by Jeremy Ivey, Jesse Malin, Buddy Miller, Angel Olsen, Margo Price, Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen and Tommy Stinson.

In April, Williams released her long-awaited memoir Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You (Crown, a division of Penguin Random House LLC) to wide critical acclaim. The memoir debuted at #5 on The New York Times Bestsellers and she was featured on the cover of The New York Times Sunday Styles. Williams was featured in Vanity Fair, NPR All Things Considered, The Associated Press, Esquire, The Nation and much more including a sit down on Late Night with Seth Meyers in April.

Lucinda Williams Summer Tour Dates

July 24, 25, 26, 28, 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota Jazz Club SOLD OUT
July 31 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
August 3 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre* SOLD OUT
August 4 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield* SOLD OUT
August 5 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park* SOLD OUT
August 8 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre*
August 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford Theatre SOLD OUT
*w/Big Thief

New Lucinda Williams Fall Tour Dates

October 7 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman Auditorium
October 8 – St. Louis, MO – The Sheldon Concert Hall
October 10 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
October 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater
October 13 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
October 15 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium
October 17 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater
October 18 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
October 19 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
October 21 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
October 22 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
October 24 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall
October 27 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
October 28 – Albany, NY – The Egg (Hart Theatre)
October 29 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center For The Arts 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kitchen Dwellers Announce 2023 Fall Tour Photo
Kitchen Dwellers Announce 2023 Fall Tour

Kitchen Dwellers have unveiled their 2023 fall tour.  The tour will kick off on October 11 in Burlington, VT and will wrap up with three nights in Denver which will include a special VIP-only show at Cervantes’ Otherside ahead of the Ogden Theater shows. The high-energy bluegrass fused rock, folk, and roots band that hails from Bozeman, MT.

2
Darren Criss to Perform at MPTF NextGen Summer Party Fundraiser Photo
Darren Criss to Perform at MPTF NextGen Summer Party Fundraiser

The NextGen Summer Party Host Committee includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Camilla Belle, Matt Bomer, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sherry Cola, Lana Condor, Colman Domingo, Janina Gavankar, Jason George, Max Greenfield, Harvey Guillén, Olivia Holt, Glen Powell, Harry Shum Jr., Tiffany Smith, and more.

3
Daniel Avery Playing North American Live Dates In August Photo
Daniel Avery Playing North American Live Dates In August

Daniel Avery will embark on a run of North American dates next month that will carry his live set to Portland, Los Angeles and San Francisco for Outside Lands festival. Additionally, he is slated to perform at III Points festival in Miami in October. These live dates follow the recent release of remixes of both Depeche Mode’s “Wagging Tongue.”

4
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Confirm September Tour Dates Photo
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Confirm September Tour Dates

The band will once again be joined by The Wolfpack, a string and brass quintet which features Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown, along with Barry Sless on pedal steel performing the expansive catalogue of Grateful Dead, Bobby's solo albums and more. Check out upcoming tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June PostponementX Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement
Six RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVDSix RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVD
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
LIFE OF PI
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
HAMILTON