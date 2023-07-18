Lucinda Williams Announces 'Don't Tell Anybody The Secrets' Fall Tour in Support of Highly Acclaimed New Album

Three-time Grammy Award winner Lucinda Williams has announced a fall tour in support of her critically acclaimed new album Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart (Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers). The “Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets” tour will be a multi-media experience with Williams sharing stories and anecdotes while performing songs from throughout her celebrated career.

The tour will kick off on October 7th at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and will include stops in St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago, Toronto, Boston and New York City. See a full list of tour dates below.

Following its June 30th release, Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart received high praise from the press in what many have referred to as a “comeback” album following Williams’ 2020 stroke. She was recently featured on CBS Sunday Morning and the subject of major features in Rolling Stone, Billboard, Paste, The FADER, SPIN and more.

Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart received very positive reviews that include The Wall Street Journal, NPR Music, Pitchfork, The Associated Press, No Depression and much more (See Highlights).

Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart was produced by Williams, Tom Overby, and Ray Kennedy, who also engineered. The album includes guest backing vocals by Jeremy Ivey, Jesse Malin, Buddy Miller, Angel Olsen, Margo Price, Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen and Tommy Stinson.

In April, Williams released her long-awaited memoir Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You (Crown, a division of Penguin Random House LLC) to wide critical acclaim. The memoir debuted at #5 on The New York Times Bestsellers and she was featured on the cover of The New York Times Sunday Styles. Williams was featured in Vanity Fair, NPR All Things Considered, The Associated Press, Esquire, The Nation and much more including a sit down on Late Night with Seth Meyers in April.

Lucinda Williams Summer Tour Dates

July 24, 25, 26, 28, 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota Jazz Club SOLD OUT

July 31 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

August 3 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre* SOLD OUT

August 4 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield* SOLD OUT

August 5 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park* SOLD OUT

August 8 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre*

August 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford Theatre SOLD OUT

*w/Big Thief

New Lucinda Williams Fall Tour Dates

October 7 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman Auditorium

October 8 – St. Louis, MO – The Sheldon Concert Hall

October 10 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

October 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

October 13 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

October 15 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium

October 17 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater

October 18 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 19 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

October 21 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

October 22 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

October 24 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall

October 27 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

October 28 – Albany, NY – The Egg (Hart Theatre)

October 29 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center For The Arts