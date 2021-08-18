Lowertown Releases New Single 'Seaface'

Buzzy Atlanta-based duo Lowertown have just released their latest single, "Seaface," from their highly anticipated forthcoming EP, The Gaping Mouth (the band teamed up with revered producer Catherine Marks - Foals, St. Vincent, Manchester Orchestra, Wolf Alice - in London), due out September 16 on Dirty Hit. PRESS HERE to listen, HERE to watch the visualizer and HERE to read the Alternative Press "first look."

Late last month, Lowertown released the EP's title track and it's coinciding video to critical acclaim from The Guardian, and the band was named a best new artist by Pigeons & Planes, 'On The Rise' by Line of Best Fit and an artist to watch by Ones to Watch simultaneously. The song also landed a coveted spot on Pitchfork's 'Pitchfork Selects' Playlist last week, and can be heard on KROQ's 'New Arrivals.'

Lowertown is comprised of 19-year-old bandmates and best friends Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg, who have quietly built a cult following while garnering praise for their moody riffs and lyrics about the trials and tribulations of becoming a young adult. From ad hoc, folky lo-fi soundscapes to more lacquered offerings, Lowertown's unique brand of indie music is at once nostalgic and futuristic, chaotic and orderly, wise and young. Olivia, the self-taught singer-songwriter, and Avsha, the classically trained multi-instrumentalist, achieve success in their music through their symbiotic collaboration style, imbued with joy and respect.

Olivia and Avsha first met in math class in high school after discovering their shared love for DIY music, and began recording, producing and mastering all of their tracks from their basement studio. Their music mixes lush instrumentation, samples, synthesizers and homemade ambiance paired with moody vocals and lyrics. Their debut LP Friends, released in 2019, garnered millions of organic streams on Spotify.

After a recording stint in London, the duo is back with their first new music together since they released Honeycomb, Bedbug last year. The Gaping Mouth EP thematically revolves around living in a void, influenced by the isolation experienced by Olivia and Avsha during the pandemic.

"It's our most honest and interesting work to date," says Avsha of the new EP, who challenged himself to experiment more than on previous projects. "Most of our songs in the past have been sad songs, but this is our most mature work."

Influenced by the likes of Aphex Twin, Modest Mouse, Radiohead, (Sandy) Alex G, and Animal Collective, Lowertown has already made waves in the US and UK, having drawn acclaim from Pigeons & Planes, The FADER, Ones To Watch, The Guardian, Far Out, Notion, The Forty Five, DIY, Dork, BBC Radio 1 and more.

Photo Credit: Shamshawan Scott