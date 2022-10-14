Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Love Sick Share Their New Single 'Sick of Love'

Love Sick Share Their New Single 'Sick of Love'

The song comes as they prepare to release the new mixtape ‘LOVE’ on November 18.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 14, 2022  

Released earlier this year, LOVE SICK's two thematically linked EPs SICK and SICK II established the Scottish duo's darkly decadent take on relationships as something different from the pack.

A summer highlight came when they hit the BBC Introducing festival ("Their set was even better than I hope... they blew the roof off") and the station's support extended to them naming the standalone single 'I Take It All Back' as their Track of the Week. LOVE SICK also flourished during their biggest show to date, a Hyde Park set as guests to the iconic Duran Duran.

LOVE SICK now look towards the next chapter of their story as they share the new single 'Sick of Love'. The song comes as they prepare to release the new mixtape 'LOVE' on November 18th via BMG, which is now available to pre-save here.

LOVE SICK have described 'Sick of Love' as their favourite song so far and it's easy to see why. The duo have channelled their alt/electro style into an instantly arresting pop anthem, its bright, buoyant mood keeping the heartbreak at bay. While earlier songs saw LOVE SICK make their lovelorn experiences a talking point, 'Sick of Love' continues their cynical take on relationships with a fresh, empowering spin - if love inevitably turns bad, why bother to even try?

'Sick of Love' was entirely written and produced by LOVE SICK: musical partners and real life couple Julie Canning and Shaun Knox.

'Sick of Love' provides a teaser of what to expect from the upcoming LOVE mixtape. It sees the duo broadening their influences with elements that recall Disclosure, Dua Lipa and SG Lewis. The majority of the songs were written in their spare bedroom at home in Glasgow, while the recent single 'I Take It All Back' was subsequently completed in Los Angeles.

LOVE SICK commented, "'LOVE' is a window into our relationship: the ups and downs, fights, good times and bad. Writing these songs together was like a form of couples therapy and we turned our arguments into pop songs. There's a lot of breaking up going on, but we're still together! The production is just the first vibes that came out sonically when we were writing them together, and we didn't stray too much from those original demos. We've learned that if something feels goods just should just roll with it and have some fun, rather than sticking to our preconceptions of what 'LOVE SICK' should sound like."

The relationship between Julie and Shaun sounds like a kitchen sink drama's equivalent to a romcom meet cute. A chance work phone call between the pair led to a meeting at an office Christmas party and then... nothing. Or at least nothing until they reconnected during a chance meeting at a Glasgow train station. Whereas they'd previously discussed trying to make music together, this time they set a firm date. There was a little hesitancy when the day came, but after testing the waters with an impromptu Lana Del Rey cover, their spark soon grew in stature.

The pair's first two singles, 'Bullet' and 'Fever', inspired a first ripple of attention. They could've immediately pushed on, but they recognised the importance of developing their sound by working out how they really were as artists and what they wanted to say. Their experiences together inspired the volatile emotions of their songs, but just as their relationship strengthened regardless, so too did their songwriting. Now 'Sick of Love' introduces a new chapter in the LOVE SICK narrative.

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Tiara Thomas Releases New Single 'Don't Talk Back'Tiara Thomas Releases New Single 'Don't Talk Back'
October 13, 2022

“Don’t Talk Back” follows a two-year recording hiatus for Tiara, where she spent her time writing for other artists, including Grammy winners, John Legend, H.E.R, Fat Joe, Wale and many others. Most notably In 2021, Tiara Thomas’ savvy pen game was recognized when she won her first Grammy Award for Song of the Year for co-writing 'I Can't Breathe'.
Food Network & discovery+ Announce Jam-Packed Slate of Brand-New Holiday ProgrammingFood Network & discovery+ Announce Jam-Packed Slate of Brand-New Holiday Programming
October 13, 2022

‘Tis almost the season and Food Network is ready to celebrate with a lineup of festive series and specials for the whole family to enjoy. This holiday season for the first time ever, Bobby Flay and an all-star roster of guests go head-to-head in battles of culinary yuletide and cheer in the six-episode series Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown,
Gaidaa Shares New Single 'Figures'Gaidaa Shares New Single 'Figures'
October 13, 2022

Fresh off winning over audiences as support on Saba’s sold out UK/EU Back Home Tour, Dutch-Sudanese R&B/Soul singer-songwriter Gaidaa – who burst onto the international music scene in 2020 with her widely praised debut EP Overture – makes her triumphant return with the release of upbeat new single “Figures.”
VIDEO: Showtime Drops THE L WORD: GENERATION Q Season Three TrailerVIDEO: Showtime Drops THE L WORD: GENERATION Q Season Three Trailer
October 13, 2022

Packed with surprises and guest stars, including musicians Kehlani and Fletcher, Margaret Cho, Joanna Cassidy and Joey Lauren Adams, season three will feature the return of Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, Jennifer Beals, Jordan Hull, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Leo Sheng, Kate Moennig, Jamie Clayton, and more. Watch the video trailer now!
VIDEO: BBC AMERICA & AMC+ Drop MOOD Series TrailerVIDEO: BBC AMERICA & AMC+ Drop MOOD Series Trailer
October 13, 2022

BBC AMERICA and AMC+ released the trailer for Mood, a new six-part series from actor, writer, and singer-songwriter Nicôle Lecky, based on her critically acclaimed Royal Court play Superhoe. Directed by Dawn Shadforth and Stroma Cairns and produced by Lisa Walters, Mood is written by and stars Nicôle Lecky. Watch the new video trailer now!