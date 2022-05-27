Love Sick Release 'Sick II' Expanded Version of Their Debut Mixtape Feat. The New Single 'Summer'

The ascendent Scottish alt/electro duo LOVE SICK picked up international critical acclaim for their recent debut mixtape 'SICK', a collection which explored the triumphs and tragedies of modern relationships through a soundscape infused by touches of Mark Ronson, Caribou and Kaytranada. Now LOVE SICK bolster their original vision by releasing an expanded edition titled 'SICK II', which adds two new tracks to the original five songs.

'SICK II' opens with the duo's brand new single 'Summer'. Vocalist Julie Knox sings of being utterly infatuated by a new love, her elegantly phrased vocal possessing both a vulnerable addiction and a seductive intent: "It could be thunder and lightning in the rain, boy... But when you're right here you make me feel like it's the summer." Shaun Canning's production amplifies the seasonal rush of Julie words as spacious dance beats, thick, pulsating bass and slick synths raise the temperature for a summer anthem in the making.

LOVE SICK say, "We wrote this song in LA one day when the sun was shining and we got that summer feeling! It's about that special person and even when you're feeling down, they can pick you up and make you feel good like it's 'summer'".

While 'Summer' soundtracks the energy of those long sweltering nights to come, the other new track, a chill version of 'Lose Sleep', provides the laidback vibe for long afternoons basking in the sun.

The energy of the original has been peeled away, instead establishing a tranquil vibe by exposing the heart of Julie's topline along with velvet piano and blissed-out synth textures. The two new songs add further substance to a mixtape that proves that LOVE SICK have everything it takes for the music to connect with a growing global following.

The leftfield, lo-fi 'SICK II' mixtape is the first of two related projects that LOVE SICK will release this year. The second tape promises to be a counterpoint to the sounds and narratives that we've so far heard from the duo, with a brighter pop focus and lyrics which lean into the ecstasy rather than the agony of love.

The music that LOVE SICK create is a product of Julie and Shaun's life together. Their meet cute was a classic rom-com set piece: a chance meeting at an office Christmas party before an even more unlikely reunion at a train station in Glasgow. As you will have guessed from their songs, their love came with a few bumps in the road, which is unsurprising given the intensity of their time together. A new relationship is full of niggling challenges to overcome, and their desire to also create music at the same time only amplified those issues.

A few years later, however, their relationship and shared career is blossoming. A key trait of their work is that the songs are a product of the experiences that they've not gone through, but shared. Real love is infinitely more interesting than a fairytale.

LOVE SICK have played a selection of early shows with the likes of Glass Animals, Fletcher and Chet Faker.

Listen to the new release here: