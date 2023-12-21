Love Power The Band Celebrates Winter Solstice With New Single 'Psychedelic Halo'

The band is fronted by former lead singer and founding member of girl punk group, B-Girls, Ananda Xenia Shakti.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

On December 21st, 2023, Love Power the Band will release their highly anticipated new single, "Psychedelic Halo." The track, written by lead vocalist Ananda Xenia Shakti, is a vibrant sound bath for Awakening Higher Realm Consciousness. It features a vibrant mix of angelic vocals, pulsating guitars, and mesmerizing percussion, creating a unique blend of the Velvet Underground and celestial beings.

The band, fronted by former lead singer and founding member of girl punk group, B-Girls, Ananda Xenia Shakti, has gained a significant following with their previous releases, including the #1 UK iTunes World Songs chart hit, "Are You Looking for Me?" Their live performances have been described as interactive music experiences, where the audience is given a part in the song, dissolving the barrier between performer and audience.

Co-produced by Snappy Homefry Kipp and Saakhi Music Production, "Psychedelic Halo" features Shakti on lead vocals, Niranjan Gundu Singh on guitar, Marcos Alexander Ordoriez on bass, and Shambhu Natha on drums and percussion. The song was engineered by Kipp and Pankaj Saakhi. Cylla von Tiedemann is credited with the cover art's photography.

Ananda shares, "This song came to me in Meditation. At first, it was a singer-songwriter vibe, a gentle piece with me singing out my heart about how it feels to commune with the Angels and strumming along on my guitar. As the time to record it came closer, it started morphing into what first felt like the Velvet Underground finding God. We took it into rehearsal, and I said, 'Ok, guys think the Angels and Velvet Underground meet.' The result is a psychedelic experience that will activate the Kundalini energy and transport listeners to the Angelic Realms."

Fans and new listeners alike can experience the transformative power of "Psychedelic Halo" on December 21st, when it will be available on all major digital music platforms. For more information on Love Power the Band and their music, please visit their website at https://www.onlyloveisreal.love.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rusty Gear Records Two New Songs With Artist Sax Player Evelyn Rubio Wire Road Studios Hou Photo
Rusty Gear Records Two New Songs With Artist Sax Player Evelyn Rubio Wire Road Studios Houston

Rusty Gear Records Two New Songs With Artist Sax Player Evelyn Rubio. The two day recording session included eight of America's top musicians, including Paul English (piano), Rankin Peters (bass), Tyson Sheth (drums), Wayne Turner (lead guitar), Brian Thomas (Dobro), Thomas Hulten (Trombone), Brian Perez (Sax), and Ken Easton (Trumpet).

2
Devon Ross Shares Killer New Single Photo
Devon Ross Shares 'Killer' New Single

Devon Ross has shared her single, “Killer.” Featuring a vocal reminiscent of Patti Smith and a thrashing, guitar driven instrumental a-la Television, the track harkens to classic proto-punk recordings. The release comes as Ross prepares for her first concert, opening for The Thurston Moore Group at London’s legendary 100 CLUB on December 13, 2023.

3
Sarah King Marks Winter Solstice With The Longest Night Photo
Sarah King Marks Winter Solstice With 'The Longest Night'

For her follow-up to The Hour, King is once again taking risks - this time moving beyond the darkness and introspection that informed that to create a sound echoing the vibrancy of her high-spirited live show. Again recorded with producer/arranger David Baron (Lenny Kravitz, Shawn Mendes, The Lumineers, Jade Bird, Vance Joy).

4
Wade Hayes Shoots Video For Old Country Still Rocks Photo
Wade Hayes Shoots Video For 'Old Country Still Rocks'

Wade Hayes (r.) shot a music video for the title track of his Old Country Still Rocks album with director Justin Mayotte (l.) during a rare Nashville concert at the Music City Bar & Grill last night. Old Country Still Rocks is an 11-song set that celebrates Wade's heroes, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Bob Wills, Merle Haggard and other icons.

