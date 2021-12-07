Louise Cappi Will “Keep That Dream Alive” With Her #2 UK ITunes Single And Lyric Video

Since the release of her 2nd full-length album, the inspirational-themed "Hope" (MTS), New Orleans singer-songwriter Louise Cappi has been instrumental in spreading her message to music fans across the globe.

The first single, the title track," reached #1 on the iTunes Vocal Songs chart in South Africa. The song also received more than 68K Spotify streams, making it her most successful single to date. Following her successful album launch party in New York City, Ms. Cappi has released the 2nd single from "Hope."

"Keep That Dream Alive" and its accompanying lyric video were released this week. Opting for a minimalistic approach that makes the listener pay close attention to the lyrics, Cappi selected two photos for the video background: One from Roman Odintsov and one from Frank Cone. The song hit #2 on the UK iTunes Vocal Songs chart upon release.

Louise Cappi is no stranger to the realm of music. The New Orleans based singer -songwriter is the daughter of the late great New York jazz guitarist Al Cappi. Louise and her band pack the house on Friday and Saturday nights at her weekly residency at Mahogany Jazz Hall. Her music has received rave reviews globally from critics and audiences alike, as she forges her own path forward in the world of music. Louise Cappi, aka, "A genre of her own".

To find out more about Louise Cappi and her music:

Learn more at https://louisecappimusic.com.