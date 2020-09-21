Lotion Princess Shares New Single 'Retrospect,' Double-Single Out Now

On Friday, Lotion Princess released their new single "Retrospect," part of their double-single release "In The Summer / Retrospect" out now on all platforms.

Last week, Northern Transmissions premiered the track, an honest and meditative song, in which songwriter Sasha Fried-Snoad delivers bittersweet vocals over a minimalist, refreshing instrumental. "Retrospect" comes out of a place of nostalgia and painful, but positive, growth. Fried-Snoad looks back on a series of tough personal dynamics that taught her a lot about herself and how to navigate relationships, with friends, lovers, and everything in between.

In July, Lotion Princess released "In The Summer", a fiery look back on a heated summer romance. The Line Of Best Fit offered the first look at the song, describing it as "running through the emotional complexities of one fleeting summer fling, Lotion Princess' delicate and soothing new song is made for when the sun sets late at night, but a darkness bubbles underneath." Together, the double-single paints a complete picture of heartache, acceptance, and personal growth. "In The Summer / Retrospect" is available on all digital streaming platforms and Bandcamp now.

Sasha Elisabeth started Lotion Princess in 2016 in a house known by its community as The Giant Peach following the worst breakup of her life, and she hasn't held anything back since. Lotion Princess found roots in the DIY music scene in Washington, DC, where she met friends and collaborators who joined up with the project, Katie Parker (bass, vocals), Andrew Grossman (guitar) and Tommy Sherrod (drums).

With a sound that's been called "an aural form of a cathartic walk in the woods" (DCist), Sasha delves into deeply personal narratives surrounding queer love and heartache, mental health, attachment, and their ever developing intersections. Hypnotic melodies and haunting vocals are a window into the world of the 28 year old pop song writer's search for meaning and abundance.

