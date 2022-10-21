Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lost Kings & Slush Puppy Team Up on 'I Do'

Lost Kings & Slush Puppy Team Up on 'I Do'

The track is out now via Disruptor Records/RCA Records.

Oct. 21, 2022  

LA-based electronic duo Lost Kings team up with rising alt-pop songwriter and producer Slush Puppy to release "I Do," out now via Disruptor Records/RCA Records.

Delving into influences of alt-rock and pop-punk, "I Do" kicks off with heavy guitar riffs and steady drumbeats. Pretending to be over a past relationship, Slush Puppy's relatable yet playful lyricism and melodic vocals wail over the uptempo production.

"I Do" is the latest continuation of Lost Kings' run of new music in 2022 and follows performances at Coachella and Electric Zoo earlier this year. This summer, the pair partnered with Jordan Shaw for "Under The Influence" and collaborated with singer-songwriter Kiddo A.I. last month on "Save Me."

Lost Kings consists of the Los Angeles-based duo Rob Gainley and Nick Shanholtz. The two have risen through the ranks as prominent new producer talents within the electronic music space, amassing nearly one billion streams worldwide. In the process, they have released various original music and remixes, including several EPs - Paper Crowns, Lost Angeles, and It's Not You, It's Me - and sold out major markets across North America.

The pair have collaborated with some of music's biggest names, including Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Ferg, Marc E. Bassy, Ty Dolla $ign, Mod Sun, GASHI, Loren Gray, Social House, and more.

Slush Puppy is a 21-year-old musical prodigy hailing from San Diego who continues to break boundaries with his revolutionary productions combined with edgy lyrics that cut through all the noise. His hit singles including "Eat Spit! (feat. Royal & the Serpent)," "Juliette," and "I Hate U < 3" have garnered him over 50 million streams with nearly 1 million monthly listeners.

His talent and originality combined with his carefree tone have made him one of the most sought-after producers and artists out there. Slush Puppy has a way with complimentary melodies that helps create a sincere connection between his music and his listeners. Each of his records aims to bring in a new and different element in the hopes of normalizing variance and change in music.

Through both his lyrics and his production, Slush Puppy always manages to tell a story. Slush aims to encourage others to pursue their individual interests and unique qualities unapologetically.

Listen to the new single here:




