Los Vertigos (The Vertigos) Announce Their New EP 'Rock & Soul Salvation'

Living the life, having fun and bringing happiness to audiences is what's been going on for years now with the group Los Vertigos (The Vertigos). Today the group announces the release of their new EP "Rock and Soul Salvation". The new release presents some time tested familiar material with a cool twist. "Rock and Soul Salvation" is a five-song compilation that includes favorites "Keep On Running" "Devil With A Blue Dress On" "Respect Yourself" "Homework" and "I'm Shakin' ". The collection was released on the Recovery Recordings label and recorded at Beebe Gunn Studio. Bassist Bruce Ross shares, "Rock and Soul Salvation" is part of a new trend, we call it "rock and soul revivalism". Recording these tracks with our spin on them was pure joy. We wanted to do this for a long time and when it came together it was cool to the max." It can be noted for existing Los Vertigos fans that the quality of their highly regarded harmonies, presented by the group's twin brothers, comes through flawlessly on "Rock and Soul Salvation". Have Mercy!



About Los Vertigos (The Vertigos)

The Texas-based, time tested Los Vertigos are well known for delivering nonstop high energy stage performances from the very beginning of their sets all the way to the end. The band presents such crowd pleasers as "Come Together" "Keep On Running," as well as other all time hit classics such as "Gimme Some Lovin'." The four musicians that comprise Los Vertigos have been lighting up the night and the dance floor since 2006 - some 13 years. The Los Vertigos sound is solid, their energy electrifying, and people are digging them severely. Great live entertainment for cruise ships, casinos, festivals and galas. Click on the video link below for a sample of Los Vertigos on stage.

Watch Los Vertigos perform at Katy Vibes here:







Related Articles View More Music Stories