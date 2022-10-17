Lorde to Headline Adelaide Music Festival

Making her first visit to Adelaide since 2014, New Zealand superstar Lorde, supported by American indie pop darlings MUNA and local singer-songwriter Stellie, will perform at Adelaide Oval Village Green in one incredible concert as part of Adelaide Festival in 2023.

Tickets go on sale to Festival Friends on Tuesday 18 October from 10am (ACDT), and to the General Public at 10am (ACDT) on Wednesday 19 October. Lorde will appear in Adelaide as part of her Solar Power tour, celebrating the 2021 release of her long-anticipated third studio album of the same name and her first new music in four years.

Kicking off in her native New Zealand in February 2023, the tour will head to Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and then Perth over whirlwind three weeks.

First appearing on the scene in 2013 at 16 years of age, Lorde released a collection of minimalist, moody and elegantly melodic songs that changed the landscape for young female pop artists forever. Pure Heroine, with its breakout single Royals, presented a vulnerable but assured exploration of Lorde's adolescent experience and thrust her immediately into the international sphere.

Two Grammy Awards, charting at #1 in over 20 countries and widespread airplay saw Lorde quickly draw in fans across genre and age divides. With 2017's follow up, Melodrama, Lorde achieved bona fide superstar status, having exceeded 12 million album sales worldwide and over 10 billion streams.

Solar Power was released in August 2021 and is a light, summery album inspired by the storied folk songwriters of the 60s and 70s and early 2000s pop.

Of the album, Lorde said: "Solar Power is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I'm outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I've learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through."

Renowned for her enthralling vocals and commanding stage presence, Lorde, supported by MUNA and Stellie, will perform at Adelaide Oval Village Green on Thursday 16 March. The full Adelaide Festival program will be announced on Wednesday 9 November. The 2023 Adelaide Festival will run from 3 - 19 March.

Since its formation in 2013, LA-based trio MUNA - Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson and Josette Maskin - has reached euphoric new heights of vulnerability and freedom, creating music that recognises the joy and pain that come with being part of queer and minority communities.

MUNA's 2021 addictive hit single "Silk Chiffon" hit the grey skies of the pandemic like a double rainbow, and their 2022 eponymous third album was a breath of fresh air and much-needed fun, full of music that makes listeners feel like part of something larger. Audiences will experience the pure fun and propulsive pop bliss of the trio's live performances in their very first Adelaide appearance.

Adelaide singer-songwriter Stellie was a 2019 Feature Artist on Triple j Unearthed, and she released her self-titled debut EP in 2021 to much acclaim. Her 2022 single "Violet Girl", is a boldly decadent dark-pop and electronica tune with intense fiery lyrics and arrived ahead of her first ever headline shows on the East Coast and Adelaide, after supporting acts such as The VANNS, Cub Sport, Winston Surfshirt, Lime Cordiale and G-Flip.