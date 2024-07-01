Lonesome Shack Drop New 'Monsoon Lightning' Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lonesome Shack has shared their newest single Monsoon Lightning, which appears on the upcoming album Song of the Horse on July 19.

Lonesome Shack conjures a spirit that drifts between city and desert, navigating trials of love, loss and the natural world. With an ear to folk and blues traditions, they craft songs that stir the heart and shake the soul. On their eighth studio album Song Of The Horse they dig deeper into forces of nature and elemental grooves. Song Of The Horse was recorded by Johnny Goss in a three day session at Dandelion Gold on the outskirts of Tucson, AZ. The band was joined by their old friend and legendary Tucson musician Tom Walbank on harmonica for the session.

Lonesome Shack’s story began on the edge of the Gila Wilderness in Catron County, New Mexico, where Ben Day Todd lived in a small shack for four years with his girlfriend at the time. There his interest in American and international folk and blues music grew and he began performing and recording under the name Lonesome Shack. Ben met longtime band mates Kristian Garrard and Luke Bergman at Cafe Racer in Seattle, WA in the late 2000's. Now they live in three corners of the States - Ben in Escondido, CA, Kristian in Bothell, WA and Luke in NYC. Despite the distance, the magnetic trio continues to meet up for recordings and performances worldwide.

Song of the Horse Tracklist

1. Lascaux

2. Fresh Bones

3. Song Of The Horse

4. Chaparral

5. Monsoon Lightning

6. Only Human

7. Toyon

8. Back To The Light

9. Unforgettable II

10. The Owl

Lonesome Shack 2024 European Tour Dates

July 17th - Moby Dick, Antwerp, BE

July 18th - GITANES, Antwerp, BE

July 21st - Raut Oak Fest, Riegsee, Germany

July 25th - Les Terrasses du Jeudi, Rouen, FR

July 26th - Jardin St. Martin, Périgueux, FR

[more dates to be announced soon]

Photo credit: Chris Cheney

