London's Sam Akpro Releases Debut Album 'Evenfall'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South London alchemist Sam Akpro has released his long-awaited debut album, Evenfall, via ANTI-, a stunning document of the singular, prodigious talent Akpro possesses and one of the year's most acclaimed UK debuts so far.

Accompanying the album's release is the new single “Gone West”, a swaggering example of Akpro at the peak of his powers - all stomping drums, dreamy vocals and a dense, dubby atmosphere. 'Gone West' is joined by a new visual - directed by long-term collaborator Pedro Takahashi, who linked up with Akpro on the MVA-nominated video for “Death By Entertainment” and the recent clips for “Evenfall” and “Tunnel Vision”.

Two previous singles have been released from the album in the guise of its expansive title track and the propulsive 'Tunnel Vision', which have picked up praise and support across the press landscape from the likes of Dazed, NME, Clash, The Face, DIY, The Line of Best Fit, So Young, Dance Wax, Dork, DMY and many more, as well as radio support including plays from Jamz Supernova, Chris Hawkins, Nemone Metaxas and Tom Ravenscroft & Deb Grant on BBC 6 Music, Benji B on BBC Radio 1 and Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1.

Evenfall's ten tracks craft an immersive sonic world, rich in mood and atmosphere - a flowing tapestry of South London noir that's serrated yet dream-like, psychedelic yet pounding with intent. Featuring a multi-faceted backing band - Cameron Jacobs (guitar), Joshua Lee (guitar), Luke Chin-Joseph (bass), Kyle Creaton (drums) and Taylor Devenny (sampler, keys) - and co-produced by Akpro and frequent collaborator Shrink, Evenfall pulls all genres into its orbit. From the post-punk-laced immediacy of “Death By Entertainment” to the woozy swagger and shout-along choruses of “Chicago Town”, from the dub-infused stomp of “City Sleeps” to future pit-starter “Tunnel Vision”, this is music for a genreless future where ambiance is king. As influenced by Sonic Youth as it is by J Dilla, Evenfall is an arresting document of the friendships and communities forged while growing up skating the streets of London.

Over a string of acclaimed EPs and singles in recent years that have drawn inspiration from rock to jazz to dub and reggae, Akpro has garnered praise and support at press from the likes of The Line of Best Fit, The Fader, DIY, The Times, So Young, NME, DMY, Clash, Notion, Wonderland and The Face, who named him one of their 7 Names You Need To Know This Summer in 2024.

Radio support, meanwhile, has come from some of the biggest names on UK airwaves including BBC 6 Music's Mary Anne Hobbs and BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders. Live, Akpro and his band have built a devoted following for a stage show that's as incendiary as it is intimate, featuring at festivals including Green Man, Pitchfork Paris, Outbreak, Left of the Dial, Reeperbahn and more.

Photo Credit: Ethan + Tom

Comments