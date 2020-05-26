London Richards Signs To Red Bull Records & Releases 'Check On Me'

Visionary artist, producer, and songwriter London Richards announces his signing to Red Bull Records, along with the debut of his latest track "Check On Me," out now. Produced by Robbie Soukiasyan, the energetic track shines a light on the importance of the human experience, and the need to check on loved ones from time to time. The timely single marks London's first release on Red Bull Records, with a highly anticipated project due out later this year.

Listen below!



"I see a great opportunity with Red Bull Records," says London of his signing. "I look forward to radically disrupting culture with my vision and being the global catalyst in the evolution of people. I hope to help heal and unite all and will continue to lead my community, helping them realize that all power comes from within."



"With everything going on in the world, my purpose is to use my creativity to benefit humanity. I hope to spread an abundance of joy and ultimately help people generate compassion for self & others with this record."



Blending influences of pop, R&B, hip-hop, and alternative with lyricism that reflects on authenticity and becoming one's true self, the British wunderkind has made an undeniable impact on the music scene since the age of 17. Releasing his debut full-length album, An Amazingly Beautiful Sad Story last year, London also toured with Halsey on her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour and joined Juice Wrld for multiple performances at Red Rocks.



"London Richards brings a unique talent and narrative to the Red Bull Records roster, and we are all incredibly excited to work with him and his team," says Senior VP of A&R, Kenny Salcido. "I could not be more proud of our Director of A&R, Charles 'CB' Burks' for bringing London into the fold."



"We're thrilled to have a multi-faceted artist such as London Richards join our roster," says Managing Director of Red Bull Records, Greg Hammer. "A singer, songwriter, and producer, London is a triple threat. His music immediately caught our attention, and we look forward to supporting his craft."

