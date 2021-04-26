Locked In Release New 'The Solemn Leap' EP

After releasing an explosive comeback EP last December, Locked In are back with a new chapter in their saga. The new addition to their discography is "The Solemn Leap" EP, OUT NOW on all digital platforms. It's a ferocious beast of shredding riffs, angry vocal lines, banging drums and intense lyrics. It's a balanced mix between hardcore punk and metal, personal yet direct in lyrics, spontaneous and reflective at the same time.

Listen to The Solemn Leap EP on Bandcamp below.

The 7 year hiatus they interrupted with the previous "Not Dead Yet" seem to be a distant memory and the band, with some line up adjustments (one of them being Tommy, former guitarist in the metal juggernaut Fleshgod Apocalypse), is in great shape.

The "Solemn Leap" features remarkable guests that enhance the quality of the songs on four out of five tracks: Samall Ali (from Slander), Lorenzo (from Hierophant), Josh (from To Kill and Galeforce) and Inno.

The content of these songs is incredibly intense and this particular moment in history we are all living makes this record even more meaningful.

