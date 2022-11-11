Lizzo to Receive 'The People's Champion' Award at 2022 People's Choice Awards

NBC and E! announced that Emmy and Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, rapper, and actress Lizzo will receive "The People's Champion" award at the 2022 "People's Choice Awards."

A five-time "People's Choice Awards" nominee, Lizzo will be recognized for her groundbreaking contributions to music and television, as well as her commitment to championing overall diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality, and size. The 2022 "People's Choice Awards" will air on NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 6 at 9:00pm ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.

"Lizzo is not only an incredibly talented performer and groundbreaking entertainer, she is also a role model and inspiration to fans worldwide. She leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity, and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond," said Cassandra Tryon, SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "Her commitment to breaking barriers and empowering others to use their own voices to create change makes her a true 'People's Champion.'"

A three-time Grammy Award-winning performer, Lizzo has shifted the sound, soul, and spirit of popular music and culture. This year, she has maintained her unstoppable momentum with the release of her highly-anticipated album "SPECIAL," which is out now.

The album was led by instant hit and #1 Pop radio smash "About Damn Time," hitting #1 on Billboard's "Hot 100" after lighting up TikTok with over 5 million videos. The song marked Lizzo's fourth top 10 "Hot 100" hit, following "Truth Hurts," "Good As Hell," and "Rumors (Feat. Cardi B)."

Lizzo's 2019's RIAA platinum certified debut album, "CUZ I LOVE YOU," bowed at #4 on the Billboard 200, fueled in part by such history-making hits as the platinum certified "Tempo (Feat. Missy Elliott)," the 2x platinum "Juice," the 4x platinum "Good As Hell," and the 7x platinum "Truth Hurts," the latter of which ascended to #1 on Billboard's "Hot 100," affirming Lizzo as only the third female rapper to top the chart without a featured artist, as well as the first black solo female R&B singer to claim the top spot since 2012.

"Truth Hurts" dominated the chart for seven weeks, further making history as the longest running #1 by a solo female rap artist ever. Named by Rolling Stone as one of the "500 Greatest Songs Of All Time," "Truth Hurts" went on to earn a 2020 Grammy Award for "Best Pop Solo Performance," with "CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)"receiving that year's Grammy Award for "Best Urban Contemporary Album" and "Jerome" earning "Best Traditional R&B Performance."

Crowned 2019's "Entertainer of the Year" by both TIME and Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo has adorned the covers of countless publications around the globe, spanning Vanity Fair, Variety, People, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Elle, British Vogue, and many more. Among her many unforgettable TV appearances, Lizzo has lit up the stage at the American Music Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, the BET Awards, a double duty hosting and performance on Saturday Night Live, and an epic opening performance at the GRAMMYs, to name just a few.

Lizzo can currently be seen in the Emmy Award-winning #1 hit reality show, Amazon Prime Video's "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls," streaming now exclusively via Prime Video. Lizzo also recently added fashion entrepreneur to her multi-hyphenate career by joining forces with parent company Fabletics, Inc. for the launch of her revolutionary new shapewear brand, YITTY, with sizes ranging from size 6X to XS.

Past recipients of "The People's Champion" award include Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Tyler Perry, P!nk, and Bryan Stevenson.

The 2022 "People's Choice Awards" and "Live from E!: The 2022 People's Choice Awards" are both produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

"Live from E!: The 2022 People's Choice Awards'' will kick off the night with a red carpet special at 7:00pm ET/PT on E!.

Photo Credit: AB + DM