Livingmore Releases New Single 'Sharp'

Rising independent female-fronted rock band Livingmore has released their new single "Sharp" and announced the details for their sophomore full-length studio album Take Me, due out Friday, May 21st via Nomad Eel Records.

"Sharp," the opening track of the forthcoming collection, is a celebration of life and self-expression. The song glides along on a propulsive beat and guitar awash in echoes of reverb, while lead singer Alex Moore's vocals take flight towards a disco break perfect for your favorite club in any era. PRESS HERE to listen to "Sharp" and PRESS HERE to watch the official music video, directed and edited by Dillon Moore. Check out the first look with Glide Magazine. "Sharp" is already receiving early support from local LA radio station KCSN as well.

Take Me will be available digitally and on CD and opaque turquoise vinyl. Vinyl and CD pre-orders are available now via the band's website; vinyl orders include an instant download of "Sharp" - PRESS HERE. Album and merch items are available at Livingmore's official webstore HERE.

"'Sharp' is a celebration of standing your ground and embracing your personality," shares Alex. "The music video was directed, filmed and edited by my brother, Dillon Moore, who listened to the song and said it brought back memories of our mom honking the horn when we'd drive under a tunnel and scream out loud into the abyss. He wanted to capture that free feeling in the video, which was perfect because writing the song definitely felt freeing for me."

"The band as a whole is very excited to share everything new we have created during this time," exclaims Spencer. "Our drummer Mike produced this at our rehearsal space and when the pandemic hit, working on this album kept us all sane. We hope it makes people feel good when they hear it!"

Anchored by glossy guitar and under the glow of neon keys, Livingmore convert kinetic motion into instantly irresistible rock anthems that shimmer, shine, and soar all at once. The Los Angeles-based quartet - Alex Moore [vocals/guitar], Spencer Livingston [guitar/vocals], Mike Schadel [drums/keys], and Rodrigo Moreno [bass] - is ready to move listeners more than ever with Take Me.

"It's a dance-your-problems away album," describes Alex. "Even though we all go through bummers, we can still jump around, rock out, have a good time, and not take life too seriously." Spencer adds, "It's happy-sad music. We really combined the spectrum of our influences to make you move."

Produced and recorded at Livingmore's own studio, and mixed and mastered by Josiah Mazzaschi (Built To Spill, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Light FM), Take Me marks the band's most collaborative body of work as well as their most personal, with an overall message of following your unique path. Lead single "Sharp" was inspired by the idea of how our different energies mix with the wardrobe we wear allowing us to feel comfortable expressing ourselves. "Got Me Feeling Like" tells the story of a larger-than-life character envisioned by Alex. Elsewhere on the 11-track collection, "Rays" glistens with a hummable melody while daydreaming of an adventure during a worrisome time and, hinging on an unpredictable rhythm shuffling towards a chantable hook, "Dramatic" is a fun song encouraging its listeners to make themselves feel good amongst the madness going on in the world. Full track listing for Take Me below.

Livingmore first came to life in 2014 when Alex and Spencer began collaborating while bonding over a wide swath of influences, including Garbage, The Hives, Roy Orbison, Modest Mouse, Wilco, Radiohead, The Cure, The Smiths, and more. As the duo continued to write, Mike and Rodrigo eventually joined the fold, and the group's 2015 self-titled EP, Livingmore, gained traction online. Between countless packed shows and a performance at SXSW, the band dropped their first full-length album, OK To Land, in 2018, igniting a buzz. Since their debut, Livingmore has independently amassed over 2 million total streams along with media support from the likes of Interview Magazine, Nylon, Paste, Music Connection, PopCrush, Clash, Buzzbands, Earmilk and more. With Take Me, the members of Livingmore are opening up like never before, inviting all to join on the rollercoaster ride and its non-conformist path.

Photo Credit: Joseph Cultice