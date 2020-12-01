Living the Dream Foundation's Latest #DREAMDAY Features Cavetown

Living The Dream Foundation, known for making dreams come true for terminally ill music fans at all of your favorite festivals, pivoted their mission in 2020 to continue to provide hope and "dream come true" moments - despite COVID-19 halting live music for the foreseeable future. Vic Fuentes, frontman for platinum-certified band Pierce the Veil and CEO of LTDF, embraced the reality and implications of the pandemic and challenged his team to re-focus and get creative. And thus, the virtual #DREAMDAY was born.



Music fans with terminal illnesses now have an opportunity to submit for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hang with their favorite band or artists via an intimate, one-on-one Zoom chat. The non-profit works to help children and young adults afflicted with life-threatening illnesses stay positive, maintain hope, and appreciate each and every day in the face of their afflictions. LTDF remains focused and more driven than ever to continue their mission despite COVID-19 and the increased risks associated with those who are immunocompromised.



The latest #DREAMDAY features a fan named Alia meeting her favorite artist CAVETOWN.



Six weeks after graduating college, Alia was diagnosed with a very rare form of bone cancer called Metastatic Mesenchymal Chondrosarcoma. After two brain surgeries, radiation treatments, and seven months of chemotherapy, she still lives with several brain tumors, a fist-sized tumor in her chest, and several bone lesions in her spine and elsewhere. Despite the pain, fear, and anxiety, her thirst for life has never been greater. Alia explained, "I am very fortunate to be where I am today and I'm forever grateful for the hope and love that I feel in my life. I don't know what my future holds, nobody does. But I will always strive to better myself as a person, and I am taking this life journey in stride and learning not to let it define me. I am not my diagnosis, I am not a statistic, I am not my disease."



Robbie from Cavetown made Alia smile many times. Watch the video of her #DREAMDAY here or by clicking the image above.



Additionally, today, Tuesday, December 1, is GIVING TUESDAY.



Supporters can help more fans enjoy #DREAMDAYS with their favorite artists.



"Giving Tuesday is the global day of giving," says Fuentes. "If you want more out of this special time of year, extend your holiday spirit and help us make dreams come true for children and young adults who are battling life-threatening illnesses, donate now to help keep Living The Dream Foundation alive and kick off our #GivingTuesday strong. Thank you for your generosity and support!"

LTDF has done virtual #DREAMDAYS with Pierce The Veil, Periphery, 3OH!3, Sleeping With Sirens, and Third Eye Blind.



Visit www.ltdfoundation.org to learn more and to submit for a virtual #DREAMDAY for you or someone you know.

View More Music Stories Related Articles