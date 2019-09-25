Live Well Premieres New Video 'Seeds'

New York emo punk band Live Well is thrilled to share their brand new music video "Seeds," premiering exclusively on New Noise Magazine. The song comes from their debut full-length album Perfectly Temporary, which was released on September 6th and has recently been featured on Kerrang, The Alternative, Substream Magazine, and more.

On the new music video, lead singer Paul Masbad shares: "Working on "Seeds" has been like no other video we've worked on. With some older, nostalgic clips of myself from an old YouTube channel of mine, it makes this video hit a little closer to home than other videos we've shot."

He continues: And as for the song itself, I really like how sonically it's one of our harder songs but it's really a love song at the core and the lengths someone would go to in order to spend time with the person they love."

Recorded at Lumber Yard Recording under the tutelage of Ace Enders (The Early November) and Nik Bruzzese (Man Overboard), Perfectly Temporary was released on September 6th, 2019. For additional information, or to purchase the album, please visit: LiveWell.bandcamp.com.

Live Well is an emotional punk band from the greater New York area. The band was started by Paul Masbad and Max Johl after traveling the country together in late 2017. In late April 2018 Live Well released First Demos and have been playing and writing relentlessly ever since.

With a full length completed, Live Well headed to Lumber Yard Recording studios to work with Ace Enders (The Early November) and Nik Bruzzese (Man Overboard) to record their debut album in August 2018. The band - comprised of Paul (guitar/lead vocals), Max Johl (guitar/vocals), Luis Castro (bass/vocals), and Neil Stafford (drums) - is excited to continue to share their nostalgic music and deep rooted lyrics with new fans through live shows.

Live Well recently released their debut full-length album, Perfectly Temporary.

Listen to "Seeds" here:





