Live Nation Signs Exclusive Booking Deal for New St. Louis Concert Venue

Today, Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, announced an exclusive booking deal for the region's latest concert venue, Saint Louis Music Park. Unveiled today by the St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation and the City of Maryland Heights, the 4,500 seat, multipurpose outdoor concert venue is part of the Centene Community Ice Center, the practice home of 2019 Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues, located in Maryland Heights, MO.

Saint Louis Music Park is set to open on May 25, 2020 with superstar Kesha and special guest Big Freedia, and will feature world-renowned acts The Struts, Barenaked Ladies, David Gray, Michael Stanley, and many more throughout its debut season.

"Saint Louis Music Park is a fantastic addition to the portfolio of amazing venues in the region," said David Gerardi, President of Live Nation St. Louis. "We're excited to partner with Saint Louis Music Park to continue to bring more world-class musical acts to fans across St. Louis."

"We're proud to have Live Nation as our booking partner in the outdoor plaza and amphitheater," said Maryland Heights Mayor Mike Moeller. "Over the last couple years, we've been working together to develop and fund amenities that create a unique and high-quality venue for Live Nation's concerts, as well as community events like farmer's markets, local concerts, family movie nights and much more. Our efforts set the Centene Community Ice Center apart from other attractions not only in St. Louis, but nationwide."

Located as part of the covered outdoor ice arena, Saint Louis Music Park will make the seasonal transition from skating rink to concert venue for the spring and summer season. The venue features covered pavilion seating, a beer garden, an all-weather artificial lawn, and lake providing guests a park-like setting. In addition to the many concerts, the venue will host community events, food and beer festivals, family entertainment, and a variety of children's programming.

"As we worked with the City of Maryland Heights to create a regional ice sports facility, it was apparent that our community needed a weather-protected, outdoor venue that could host concerts, children's events, arts & crafts fairs, community programs in an affordable, right-sized environment. Saint Louis Music Park delivers that and more," shared Patrick Quinn, Chairman of St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation.

As part of its agreement with Legacy Ice Foundation to operate the Centene Community Ice Center, Spectra will manage the facility and concessions at the St. Louis Music Park. Job fairs will be taking place on Saturday, Feb. 8th from 9am-1pm, Tuesday, March 3rd from 3pm-7pm and Saturday, March 28th from 9am-1pm. Positions being filled include guest service attendants, supervisors, security, concessionaires, cooks and maintenance crew. For more information visit www.centenecommunityicecenter.com.

"Spectra is hiring nearly 100 new employees to work at the Centene Community Ice Center in this final phase of our new facility. The open-aired amphitheater reminds the community that we bring more than hockey to Maryland Heights. Working alongside Live Nation has been a thrill and we are looking forward to our first spring season of concerts," said Lance Rosenberg, General Manager, Centene Community Ice Center.





