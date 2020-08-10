Live Nation Canada Presents 'Live From Inside' Streaming Sessions

The series will broadcast from inside two Canadian venues: the Commodore Ballroom (Vancouver) and the Velvet Underground (Toronto).

Live Nation Canada and Embrace are launching Live From Inside, a multi-part livestream series broadcast from inside two iconic Canadian venues - the Commodore Ballroom (Vancouver) and the Velvet Underground (Toronto).

Kicking off the series from the Commodore Ballroom will be high-energy Vancouver band Five Alarm Funk on Thursday, August 20, followed by performances from Peach Pit, Frazey Ford, and more. Details on the full line up from the Velvet Underground still to be announced but fans can expect an incredible show from some of Canada's hottest talent.

Live From Inside is the latest Live Nation Canada undertaking to reimagine the live music experience during a time of social distancing and bring unique and captivating content to fans across the country and beyond. Fans will be able to purchase tickets, register for access, and then stream live performances in high definition from the comfort of their homes or on the go. Leveraging these unique venues, the performances will include the full concert production elements from sound to lighting, offering a premium experience for fans.

Each venue will offer an exclusive, intimate glimpse that most fans have never seen of their favourite venue while also supporting local musicians.

In addition to benefiting Canadian artists during this unprecedented time for live music, Live From Inside will feature a local charity selected by each artist that will receive a proceed of ticket sales. Five Alarm Funk have announced their livestream will be benefit Black Lives Matter Vancouver, Peach Pit will support the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre, and Frazey Ford with support Raven Trust.

Tickets for each livestream are on sale beginning at 10:00AM PST at www.livefrominside.ca. Ticket prices for this slate of shows will begin at $10 per performance. Streams will be accessible on desktop, laptop, and mobile.

UPCOMING LIVE FROM INSIDE STREAMING SESSIONS:

Five Alarm Funk - Thursday, August 20 - 7:00PM PST

Live from the Commodore Ballroom

Peach Pit - Thursday, September 17 - 2 shows - 7:00PM BST & 6:00PM PST

Live from the Commodore Ballroom

Frazey Ford - Saturday, September 26 6:00PM PST & Sunday, September 27 - 7:00PM BST

Live from the Commodore Ballroom

More shows to be announced soon.

