Little Hurt Delivers The Sing-Along Song Of The Summer 'Alaska'

Breezy, bright and bouncy, new single "Alaska" from Little Hurt (aka Colin Dieden - ex singer/guitarist of The Mowglis) is an instant Alt.Pop classic that is destined to be one of the sing-along songs of the summer. Buoyed by a featured slot on the just released "Now That's What I Call Music! 74" compilation as a "What's Next' artist, the song is also being supported by an aggressive social media campaign to drive awareness to old and new fans alike.

Listen below!

Speaking to the inspiration for the song, Dieden says: 'Alaska' was the second song I wrote after starting Little Hurt. It came from a deep desire to separate myself from some aspects of my past that I found painful. That feeling of wanting to throw away everything you've ever known and start again".

He continues "The concept first came to me while eating in San Francisco (as mentioned in the song) surrounded by friends, and realizing how alone I felt. I set that against some music that feels a bit happy because, well, that makes it all a lot more fun for everyone else!"

As Little Hurt, Dieden adroitly handles tougher emotional topics by setting them to an Alt.Pop backdrop. On "Alaska" he uses handclaps, Latin-inspired horns, bombastic bass, and shimmering guitars before the admission, "I think I'll dye my hair and move to Alaska-last couple of months have been kind of a disaster."



"Alaska" is part of an upcoming EP to be released later this year, and is the follow-on track for "Better Drugs" which continues to grow at Alternative radio, where it is currently in rotation at KRBZ (Kansas City), KVIL (Dallas), KRAT (Reno), KXNA (Fayetteville) and Music Choice: Alternative, among others. "Better Drugs" also continues to grow on all streaming services, passing the 200,000 streams mark this week with a 15% increase at Pandora, in particular.

Little Hurt plans to start touring to support the music once it's safe to do so again, with mid-summer tour dates now being explored. Showing wisdom beyond his years, Dieden finishes by adding: "When you hear this music, I want you to feel like you're not the only crazy person in the world. It's normal to go through anxiety and depression, especially during these chaotic times. I want to let everyone know they're not alone. We're all a Little Hurt, and it's okay."





