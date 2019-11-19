Listen to Michaela Watkins on THE THREE QUESTIONS with Andy Richter

Nov. 19, 2019  
Michaela Watkins on The Three Questions with Andy Richter - listen now:


https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-three-questions-with-andy-richter/id1468533126


Actress and comedian Michaela Watkins talks with Andy Richter about a hereditary love of math, her first stage role as a British maid, how to stay invested in the material, bidding farewell to Portland for a career in LA, and the boom of female-led projects in Hollywood. Plus, Michaela discusses what she's learned about the fine line of nuance in comedy.



