Listen to Michaela Watkins on THE THREE QUESTIONS with Andy Richter

Michaela Watkins on The Three Questions with Andy Richter - listen now:



https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-three-questions-with-andy-richter/id1468533126



Actress and comedian Michaela Watkins talks with Andy Richter about a hereditary love of math, her first stage role as a British maid, how to stay invested in the material, bidding farewell to Portland for a career in LA, and the boom of female-led projects in Hollywood. Plus, Michaela discusses what she's learned about the fine line of nuance in comedy.





